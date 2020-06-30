Lutheran Church Trains 10 Psychosocial Animators for COVID-19

The Lutheran Church in Liberia Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Program (LCL-THRP) has ended a day-long psychosocial training for Animators for persons infected with Coronavirus.

The training, which was held in Monrovia recently, brought together ten animators from Montserrado, Bong, Margibi, and Lofa counties to equip them with basic knowledge in providing psychosocial intervention to those who are infected with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naomi Ford-Wilson, LCL General Secretary, said the training is intended to give skills and desirable attitudes to beneficiaries in providing psychosocial intervention or support to infected and affected individuals and communities in response to the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia, particularly in these four counties.

Ford-Wilson indicated that due to the psychosocial impact created by the virus, the LCL through its Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Program has brought on board animators to work towards ensuring a reduction in the level of stress, trauma, stigma, and discrimination against infected and affected individual communities.

She told the animators that as a result of the negative impact of the pandemic affecting the Christian community, LCL Anti- COVID-19 intervention request was made to its partner, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

She named one of the negative effects of the killer disease as the suspension of normal working activities where church workers were being sent home without the necessary salaries to maintain their families.

Ford-Wilson said the fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort and, as such, the need to buttress government cannot be overemphasized.

Speaking at the close of the training, Ernest Gbozee, a COVID-19 survivor and participant, said his participation in the training is critical in sharing his experience with people infected and affected by the Coronavirus.

Gbozee said that any attempt for citizens to doubt the existence of the virus could pose serious danger if they get affected for real without taking the necessary precautions.

He lamented that stigma, stress, and discrimination associated with the virus needs serious attention by health caregiver, government, and civil society organizations (CSOs) to reduce such inhumane treatment.

In a related development, LCL-THRP in partnership with Bread for the World-Germany has distributed food and non-food items to some vulnerable groups and affected institutions in Grand Bassa County.

The items donated include; 65 bags of 25kg rice, chloride, soap, and faucet buckets, among others.

Philip Nushann, Director of LCL-THRP, said the gesture is the church and its partner’s way of helping in the fight against COVID-19 virus in Liberia.

Those that benefited from the donation include Civil Compound District #2, Kpelleh Town Woman’s group, Local community authority, the physically challenged, Joellle Town Women’s group, the media, and members of the LCL-THRP Grand Bassa County office neighborhood.