LRA Wants Public Officials Pay Their Real Property Taxes by May 31

Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah has called on all Public Officials including Justices and Judges, Legislators, Heads and Deputies at Ministries, Agencies, Commissions and Public Corporations who are owners of real properties, to visit the LRA to make payment of all real property and related taxes owed the Government of Liberia.

Real Property (also called real estate) refers to land, structures, or a combination of land and structure that are used either for residential or commercial purposes.

In a public announcement released over the weekend, Commissioner General Nah noted that the LRA expects all appointed and public officials to comply in settling their real property tax obligations no later than May 31, 2019.

He reminded public officials that they were mandated by President George M. Weah during a cabinet meeting on December 6, 2018 to be tax compliant.

The announcement notes that public officials who are themselves beneficiaries of the taxes have a responsibility to pay their fair share. Therefore, as the LRA seeks to collect lawful revenues, it would expect full cooperation and compliance from everyone concerned. He indicated that the LRA will provide a comprehensive list of delinquent officials to President Weah.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the revenue code, those officials that refuse to cooperate with this exercise would leave the LRA with no option but to bring to bear all legal options at its disposal, and this may include closure of premises, taking lien on properties and other legal action in line with the Liberia Revenue Code.