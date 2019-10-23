LRA Launches 2 Mobile Apps To Make Tax Payment Easier

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) on Tuesday (Oct 22) launched two interactive applications (or Apps) intended to make registration and payment of real property tax easier, enhance tax compliance and as well as strengthen LRA staff supervision and accountability. According to an LRA release, the applications include the LRA Mobile App and the Find LRA Staff.

The LRA Mobile App, which will be downloaded on smart phones and other electronic devices from Google Play Store beginning November 2019, will be used to acquire Tax Identification Numbers, pay real property taxes and calculate real property tax kinds.

The “Find LRA Staff App can be accessed through web browsers by using lra.findofficer.org . The App enables taxpayers and members of the public to identify genuine LRA employees, with options to file complaints against them or commend them for excellent services.

“We want to see the inclusion of technology in all the work we do so as to make tax payment easy,” Commissioner General Thomas Doe-Nah said during the demonstration and launch of the applications at the LRA headquarters in Paynesville.

The launch of the two applications is in line with Goal Four of the LRA 5-year Corporate Strategic Plan, which underscores the use of Information Communication Technology (ITC) in enhancing the collection of the country’s revenue system.

The LRA Commissioner General said the initiative is aimed at improving tax payment system and efficiency gear toward expanding the tax net.

He said the launch of the two applications have paved the way for the designing of more user-friendly applications to ease revenue collection and tax payment.

He stressed that the LRA remains committed to the implementation of its assigned task of collecting lawful revenues to support the development of Liberia.

CG Nah at the same time urged LRA staff to be professional in their interactions with tax payers as there is no room for would-be corrupt tax collectors.

Performing the official launch of the Applications, LRA Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs Aaron B. Kollie encouraged taxpayers to make use of the applications in helping to strengthening revenue collection.

For his part, Arthur Fumba, an executive member of the Liberia Institute of Tax Practitioners, praised the LRA for the development of the two applications, promising that Liberia Institute of Tax Practitioners will work along with the Authority in promoting tax payment.

The development and launch of the two LRA Applications was funded by the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA.

The launch of the LRA Apps is among several reform measures the LRA is undertaking to boost revenue growth to fund national development.