LRA Customs Signs MoU with LNP to Train Customs Officers

The Customs Department of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Liberia National Police (LNP) have signed a Memorandum of Understand (MoU) for the training of Customs Officers at the Liberia National Police Training Academy (LNPTA).

In line with the MoU, 350 LRA Customs Officers will undergo training in basic police science and other specialized courses with the aim of strengthening their capacities to regain their place in the national security architecture of the country.

The training will also upgrade the skills of customs officers in carrying out trade facilitation, border security and collection of lawful customs duties and taxes. The training will be conducted in phases and will be done over a period of time.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Wednesday, November 25 at the LNP Headquarters in Monrovia, LRA Customs Commissioner Saa Saamoi thanked the LNP for honoring the LRA request to train its customs officers.

He said with the signing of the agreement between the two institutions, the LRA Customs Department is well on track with the execution of its Customs Security Program which is a vital requirement to meeting the full standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

For his part, the Inspector General of Police, Patrick T. Sudue, described the signing of the MoU as a keen step in helping to upgrade the level of professionalism of LRA customs officers and at the same support budgetary increment.

“The more we train our customs officers, the more the dividend will be shown by an increase in our budget and by extension, the financial revenue intake”, IG Sudue noted. He assured the LRA of the LNP’s commitment to implementing the MoU to the fullest.