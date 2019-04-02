LRA Begins Community Outreach to Educate, Register Taxpayers

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), along with several partners, will on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, launch a 12-day Community Outreach Road Show that will intensify tax awareness and education in Monrovia and its environs, including parts of Lower Margibi County, a release has said.

According to the release, the 12-day event, which climaxes on April 25, will educate the general public in 12 selected communities on becoming a taxpayer, registering and paying real property taxes, obtaining tax identification numbers, registering small businesses as well as the processes of registering and paying taxes through mobile money platforms.

Sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID/RG3) Project, the road show is being implemented by the LRA Taxpayers Service Division and Communications Section in collaboration with Lonestar Cell/MTN, Orange and Liberia Business Registry (LBR).

During the outreach, which kicks off in the Duala Community, staff of the LRA, LBR and the two telecommunications operators will on the spot register new businesses, help taxpayers to acquire Tax Identification Numbers, register their properties and enroll taxpayers on the Lonestar Cell/MTN, and Orange mobile money platforms.

They will be educated on how to pay their taxes from the comforts of their homes and businesses, without going to the LRA by using mobile money platforms.

The team will visit several other communities, including St. Paul Bridge, Caldwell, Waterside/Central Monrovia, Old-road/Airfield, Duport Road, ELWA /Rehab, Red Light, Coca-Cola Factory, Gardnersville/Barnesville Road, Fendell and Marshall/Boys Town.

During the exercise, at least 100 new taxpayers, businesses and mobile wallet users will be registered.

LRA Assistant Commissioner for Taxpayer Service Division, Winifred J. Valentine-Nah, said the Road Show is part of many efforts undertaken by the LRA to reach out to the public to enhance tax awareness and compliance towards achieving Authority’s Domestic Resource Mobilization strategy.

Assistant Commissioner Valentine-Nah said taxpayers need more simplified information on how to pay their taxes to help the country’s development process. Therefore, the outreach event is intended to attract as many people as possible to get the needed information.

“We invite people of all classes in these earmarked communities to come out and learn everything they need to know about paying taxes, and how to become a good taxpayer to contribute to the development of their country,” Madam Nah noted.