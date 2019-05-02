LPRC Oilers Extend First Division Lead Over LISCR, BYC

LPRC Oilers have extended their lead atop of the Liberia Football Association (LFA)-Orange First Division League to five points after trashing FC Fassell 8-0 on match day-12 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Hattricks from Varney Sando and Terry Sackor, plus a lone goal apiece from Dominic Jarteh and Stanley Whitfield were the ones who decided the pace of the day.

Striker Jarteh scored the opener in the 20th minute after cleverly beating FC Fassell goalkeeper to roll the ball in the empty goalpost, thanks to Sidiki Kromah’s assist. Later in the 33rd minute, Terry Sackor scored his first goal after perfectly converting an assist from Jarteh.

The goals kept raining a Varney Sando fired home a stunner from outside the 18-yard box, followed by Sackor’s second goal at the brink of the halftime whistle.

After the halftime break, Sando completed his hat trick after slotting home his last two goals in the 71st and 72nd minutes. Substitute Stanley Whitfield added his name on the score sheet in the 76th minute, before Jarteh scored his final goal, completing his hat trick in the 87th minute.

LPRC remain unbeaten in the league after they won nine and drew three of their 12 league games.

In other results, Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) also collected a huge win after thrashing Keitrace FC 5-1 in the first match at the ATS to remain third on the table. BYC are leveled on points with LISCR FC.

LISCR FC were held at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium after NPA Anchors came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Earlier at the Nancy B. Doe, Watanga FC secured a 2-1 win against Small Town FC, while Monrovia Club Breweries and Nimba United settled to a 1-1 draw. Nimba FC failed to collect a single point in another away match after losing 2-1 against Jubilee FC.