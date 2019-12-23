LPRC Honorably Retires Seven Employees

The management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has retired seven of its employees, following long years of public service to the government of Liberia.

The retirees received retirement packages in line with LPRC’s regulations and the Civil Service Agency (CSA) Pension Law.

Those retired include Mohammed S. Dabla (1990-2019) commonly known as ‘MD76′, who served in several capacities including Assistant Manager for Stock and Product Movement, and Coordinator of the Compliance section, a position he held until his retirement.

Many staff described MD76 as the longest-serving employee, followed by Marcus N. Nyanford who served for 27 years as Company Officer in the Fire and Safety Section. Others served between 16 and 25 years, respectively.

LPRC’s Managing Director, Marie Urey Coleman, praised the retirees for their long and distinguished services to the entity. According to her, when one enters an institution at an early age, serves well, honestly and diligently and at the end is retired honorably, it must be considered a great day and a step in the right direction for others to follow.

“I am grateful to God Almighty, the President of Republic of Liberia, George M. Weah and the Board of Directors for permitting me to preside over this cohort of retirees. This is the first retirement program that I am privileged to oversee. Today, the 13th cycle of the Retirement program is in appreciation of our retirees’ contributions to LPRC and the Republic of Liberia,” said Madam Coleman.

She told the gathering that from the longest-serving employee to the newest recruit, everyone has contributed to LPRC’s success, but today is dedicated to the “The Historic Seven.”

Mrs. Coleman reminded the retirees that using their talents and leaving a legacy is something “we all desire to do, and The Historic Seven has succeeded in doing this.”

She said the retirees have been a part of the team that they have propelled to contribute to the current rehabilitation and expansion initiative of the entity.

“Today, LPRC is a better place to be because of our collective efforts. Let me inform you that the strength with which you have helped us to pull has laid down the foundation for others after you, to face the future with confidence,” Mrs. Coleman said.

A member of the LPRC board, George Kpawuolo, presenting several gifts to the retirees, lauded them for rendering their valuable services to the company.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Pewee L. Brown thanked the management and staff for the opportunity to serve their country and cautioned their successors to emulate the examples of the predecessors. He availed himself to assist in any form and manner when the need arises.