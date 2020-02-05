Reasons for Gas Shortage: ‘Port Dredging’, ‘Importer Challeges’?

— House apparently not buying explanations of gas shortage by LPRC, Commerce Ministry, Speaker sets up investigative committee
The crippling shortage of gasoline in the country, which led to the unsanctioned hike of transportation fares, upsurge of darkness, wadding of hundreds of vehicles coupled with long queues of vehicles and motorcycles in hunt for gas, has been blamed on the much needed dredging of the Free Port of Monrovia, which restricts bigger vessels from docking.
Mrs. Marie Urey-Coleman, the Managing Director of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), told members of the House of Representatives in session on Tuesday, February 4, that the current shortage of gasoline across the country is due to the inability of ‘large vessels’ to dock at the port but rather at high tides (high seas). She, therefore, apologized for the embarrassments and inconveniences the shortage of petroleum product is causing in the country.
Mrs. Coleman said the supply of gasoline for February-2020 should have been brought in the country in December-2019, but the APM Terminals’ new regulation on the size of ships that would be allowed to dock at the Port of Monrovia has hampered the ‘large tanker (vessel)’ of docking at the port.
“Because of the restriction on large vessels, in January the Old Jetty Terminal was renovated and now is known as New Jetty Terminal to allow small vessels to download gasoline from the large vessel and then dock at the New Jetty Terminal,” Mrs. Coleman said.
“A Small vessel has been transporting gasoline from the large vessel at high seas and bringing it to the New Jetty Terminal.”
She pointed out that the taking of gasoline from the large vessels by the smaller vessels is causing economic problems between the two large importers — TOTAL Liberia and Super Petroleum (SP) — and the trickle down effect is on the minor or small importers.
The LPRC boss insisted that there is enough gasoline in country for the month of February, and would let the House of Representatives to investigate their assertions. Mrs. Coleman was accompanied by Bobby Brown, LPRC’s Deputy Director General for Operations and the Minister of Commerce, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh. Prof. Tarpeh told the House of Representatives that the Ministry of Commerce is tasked among many responsibilities to maintain rigorous surveillance on ‘essential products’ and as well as ensure that their prices are stable.
He named some of the essential products as biscuits, building materials, cement, petroleum products and rice. He explained that 4.5 million gallons of gasoline are used monthly in the country, while 2.9 million gallons of diesel is also used monthly. 2.6 million gallons of kerosene, he added, are consumed and the usage of gallons of heavy fuel oil (HFO) per month is unknown because its hugely imported for use by the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).
Prof. Tarpeh indicated that the announcement about there being sufficient gasoline in the country was due to the ‘stock’ the Ministry took, but realized that there are economic challenges with the two major importers to distribute the gas. The House’s investigation into the shortage of gasoline across the country was prompted by a communication from River Gee lawmaker Alexander Poure.
He complained about the extreme difficulties for gasoline amid reports by the Ministry of Commerce that there was enough gasoline in the country. It has been reported that APM Terminals dredges the port every two years for maintenance and, because of that, it has therefore issued a new regulation on the size of ships that would be allowed to dock at the Free Port.
According to APM Terminals, while it understands the operational implications of the restriction, its decision is geared towards preventing a disaster that could have higher negative commercial and operational impacts on all stakeholders. The new restriction was directed to all shipping lines and agencies due to the growing siltation in the port entrance channel and to ensure safety for navigation within the port channel.
The directive further stated: APM Terminals will only be able to dock and undock vessels with a maximum draft of 10 meters. Vessels above 10 meters draft will not be able to berth/ball. All vessels with a draft between 9.5 and 10 meters will have to strictly dock at high tides; all vessels with a draft below 9.5 meters will be able to dock at any time provided that they have a beam smaller than 28 meters; all vessels with a beam larger than 28 meters will have to dock at high tide irrespective of their draft.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has set up a Specialized Committee comprising of 21 lawmakers to investigate the causes of the shortage of gasoline to ascertain whether or not there is sufficient gasoline in the country.
The management of LPRC and major importers are part of the investigation. The motion was proffered by Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo. Those on the Specialized Committee are Rep. Zoe Pennue (chairman – Grand Gedeh); Rep. Jeremiah Koung (Co-chairman – Nimba); Rep. Johnson Gwaikolo (Member – Nimba); Rep. Dorwohn Gleekia (Nimba); Rep. Yekeh Kolubah (Member – Montserrado); Rep. Dixon Seeboe (Montserrado); Rep. Abu Kamara (Montserrado); Rep. Jimmy Smith (Montserrado); Rep. Richard Koon (Montserrado); Rep. Isaac Roland (Maryland); Rep. J. Mike Jurry (Maryland); Rep. Ellen Attoh-Wreh (Margibi); Rep. Clarence Gahr (Margibi); Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah (Bong); Rep. Edward Karfiah (Bong); Rep. Kanie Wesso (Gbarpolu); Rep. Alfred Koiwood (Gbarpolu); Rep. Emerson Kamara (Grand Cape Mount); Rep. Alexander Poure (River Gee); Rep. J. Nagbe Sloh (Sinoe) and Rep. Byron Zahnwea (Rivercess). The House Specialized Committee is expected to report within a week.
It is again to be blamed on the Ellen’s administration. She told the APM Terminals to introduce new regulations to regulate the size of vessels to dock at the port; economic sabotage! Eh Ma Ellen, sorry oooooooh!
Vet and hire visionaries and qualified technicians to run vital installations and agencies in our country. If you mean business, stop recruiting on partisan line to run such important corporations like The Freeport of Liberia and LPRC. If we dare open a credible and viable vetting system in Liberia, undoubtedly, the best and right resumes will show up to run effective institutions with sustainable goals and growth.
From my last feasibility studies in Liberia, the Bong Mines Port has a length of 700ft and a draft of 32ft, the deepest in the country. Why can’t we take it over to equip it such that all petroleum products are discharged therefrom, with tankers erected at the former LPG storage sites to free traffic in front of the port, a major road leading to central town?
Oh, I forgot, our customary annual budget is only half a billion. How can we take on such projects? People of little faith!
We can never take on such projects if the same old names (like Wilson Tarpeh, been hearing this name ever since I was a child) with no visions continue to circulate within our ministries. By the way, I did not study commerce, but I can make a better commerce minister than this guy. All our data in commerce is plummeting like never.
There are young and dynamic Liberians out there, yearning to put their knowledge to work for their country.
Open up, my people! Let me use the quote of a respectable big brother, Mr. Conneh;
“Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”, Albert Einstein.
In my Criminal Justice class, my former professor recommended a book entitled “Blaming the Victim”, authored by the late William Ryan. It’s a good book to read. In fact, any apologist, (whether he or she is aligned with ANC or CoP,) can do a download and read. Some people can’t get it….!
