“Brumskine Was A Great Teacher”

A founding member of Liberty Party (LP), now Grand Kru County Representative J. Fonati Koffa, has described the party’s fallen former political leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, as his “mentor and a great teacher.”

Rep. Koffa made the statement on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the party’s headquarters in Sinkor when he signed the book condolence.

Cllr. Brumskine died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the United States of America following a protracted illness.

He was 68.

He served as Senator for Grand Bassa County and President Pro Tempore of the Senate from August 1997 up to his resignation in August 1999.

Rep. Koffa, who could not hold back his tears, said “… I sat under his tutelage, and it was a privilege to have served under the ‘tutelage’ of Cllr. Brumskine.

He wrote: “It is a tragedy to see that the dream is over; and l will never forget the day we met.”

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Koffa said, “A great loss to the nation. An incredible man. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rep. Koffa was one of the founding members of LP in 2004, and served as its chairman from 2012-2016. He resigned in January 2018, and joined the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

Koffa is the chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, and there are speculations that he is eyeing the county’s senatorial seat in 2020.

Meanwhile, a week-long funeral rite over the remains of Brumskine began on Monday, December 9, 2019 with the signing of a Book of Condolence at the Rotunda of the Capitol.

His remains will be removed from Samuel Stryker Funeral Home, and laid in State at the Rotunda of the Capitol on Thursday, December 12, while a night of wake keeping will be held on the same day at Bethel Cathedral of Hope in Congo Town.

Funeral rites will be held on Friday, December 13 at the church and, on Saturday, December 14, there will be a procession of the body from Stryker Funeral Home to Grand Bassa County.

On the same day, the body will be laid in State in the Unification Pavilion, Buchanan City, and then interment and repast will follow thereafter.