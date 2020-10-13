Lotteries, Maritime, Tourism others Sail Through House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has approved the amendments of four laws submitted by President George M. Weah, and have concomitantly been forwarded to the Senate for concurrence.

The Chief Executive tendered the communications to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, but were placed on the agenda on Monday, October 5, and subsequently voted to be sent to the appropriate and respective committees for scrubbing and recommendations.

After two days in Committee rooms, two separate committees recommended passages of the Amended Acts.

House’s Chairman on Judiciary, Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, in a report to Plenary, recommended the passage of the Act to amend the National Lottery Authority Act to conduct, manage and supervise national lotteries, lotto, and games of chance.

In his second report, the House’s Judiciary Chairman also recommended the passage of the Act to amend Chapter 31 of the Executive Law of 1972 to establish the Liberia Tourism Authority, to be named and styled as the Liberia Tourism Authority.

In the reports, “Cllr. Koffa said the revenue of the Government of Liberia will increase significantly if the laws are amended.”

Also, on Wednesday, members of the Lower House passed an Act to amend sub-section (1), (4), and (4) of section 7 of an Act to provide for the establishment of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA) and the appointments and tenure of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the Liberian Maritime Authority.”

“Based on the findings as indicated above, the Committee recommended the passage of the Amended Act Eliminating Tenure for Deputy Commissioners but keeping the tenure for Commissioner. The Amended Act will also provide the President with the power to appoint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner with the consent of the Liberian Senate, and appoint Assistant Commissioner with only the approval of the Board of Directors,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives furthered approved the Act to amend sub-sections 10.6.1 (c) an Act to further amend Part 1 of the Business Corporation Act and Part ll of the Partnership and Limited Partnership Acts of the Associations Law, Title 5, Liberian Code of Laws Revised.