Lonestar, Orange Restricted from Issuing Call Logs

Weeks after leaked documents revealed several text messages and communication exchanges between Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh and judges that were presiding over criminal cases against him, the Presiding Judge of Criminal Court ‘A,’ Roosevelt Willie, has mandated the GSM Companies including Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia not to issue anymore call log information to his office staff.

Judge Willie took the decision immediately after Singbeh filed a complaint against the judge before Chief Justice Francis Korkpor for exposing his personal call log information to the public. Singbeh had earlier complained the judge and his assistant clerk, Enoch Brooks, for illegally obtaining his personal information from the GSM operators without his consent. In one of his mandates to the GSM operators, Willie said, “You are mandated not to send call log information to personal emails henceforth.”

Besides, Willie has ordered the arrest of Superintendent Rafell A. Wilson of the Liberia National Police (LNP), whom Brooks has accused for authorizing him to issue the subpoena on the Lonestar Cell MTN to produce the call logs of Singbeh to help in the investigation of MHM Eko- Liberia, a Czech Republic owned company, that was allegedly involved in duping the government of its lawful revenue in the amount of US$382,000.

Wilson’s writ of arrest was necessitated after he failed to show up in court on December 1, 2020, to answer to a contempt charge.

Willie’s writ of arrest addressed to his court officer also said, “You are commanded to arrest Superintendent Raffel A. Wilson and bring him before this court to show cause why he should not be held in contempt for his failure to follow the regular laid down procedure in obtaining subpoena from the court and bringing the court to public ridicule.”

Before Willie’s mandate, Brooks’ communication to the Lonestar Cell MTN to produce Singbeh’s call log, a copy of which is in the possession of this paper, reads: “You are hereby commanded to subpoena the management of Lonestar GSM Company to appear before the Honourable Court on the 7th day of May AD. 2020 at the precise hour of 12 noon.”

The letter further reads: “This is to say to subpoena the management of Lonestar GSM Company to provide duty call log on cell nos. 0886511308 and 0886510206 to produce detail call log and Sim card, registration photo address, Cell ID, IMEI text messages and location of the subscriber from January 1, 2020 to Present”.

Brooks issued the letter in the case of the Republic of Liberia (petitioner) versus the management of Lonestar Cell MTN (respondent) request for a writ of subpoena duces tecum. Brooks also claimed that it was Montserrado County Attorney, Cllr. Edwin Klar Martins who authorized him to issue the subpoena on the GSM Company. However, when contacted on Wednesday, December 2, Cllr. Martins denied mandating the issuance of the subpoena on the management of Lonestar Cell MTN.

“At no time did my office authorize the Criminal Court ‘A’ to subpoena the call log of Secretary Singbeh,” Martins claimed.

“There was no institution of government that ever instituted any investigation and, as such, my office did not authorize Criminal Court ‘A’ to issue any subpoena to the Lonestar Cell, that’s the position of the government,” Martins said.

The court source has claimed that the police requested the court to obtain Singbeh’s call logs on grounds that Singbeh had communicated with one Barry F. Tequah, believed to be a broker.

Tequah, the source claims, forged the signature of Mr. Elvis G. Morris, vice president for Strategy and Stakeholders at the Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL), on a duty-free document that Tequah used to mislead the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to release ten (10) SINO Dump Trucks and three (3) Axle Flatbeds from the Free Port of Monrovia, causing the government to lose the US$382,000 in revenue generation.

In Singbeh’s communication, which has been widely circulated, he argued that on May 6, 2020, Judge Willie directed the Assistant Clerk, Enoch W. Brooks, to issue a Writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum on the management of Lonestar Cell MTN to appear before the court on the next day, May 7, 2020.

The GSM company, Singbeh’s letter claimed, was to produce details of his call log registration and other relevant information about Singbeh’s communications as was requested by the police. However, the source claims that the court was not directly investigating Singbeh to obtain his call logs; it was the police that was investigating Singbeh and had requested the court to invite the GSM Company to produce Singbeh’s call logs to establish if there was any communication between Singbeh and Tequah.

Singbeh’s complaint continues: “Your Honor, it is important to note that at no time that I have had a matter pending before the court or being under investigation by said court for the period stated in the writ that might have predicated the issuance of said writ on the management of Lonestar Cell MTN to produce my call logs and other information without my knowledge and consent, coupled with presenting said instrument to Judge Willie.”