Lonestar Cell MTN’s 1-N-Only Package ‘Makes It Easier To Call Loved Ones’

Lonestar Cell MTN has launched the innovative MTN 1-N-Only package, which allows customers on the network to add one special number to their 1-N-Only package to enjoy long calls to and from this number.

To subscribe to MTN 1-N-Only, the company said in a release, customers can dial *221# on the Lonestar Cell MTN network and follow the menu to activate the package and add their ‘special buddy’. Once activated, the ‘special buddy’ also gets free minutes to call the customer.

MTN 1-N-Only is available in $1, $3 and $5 packages and customers can use airtime and/or Mobile Money to subscribe.

Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Chief Marketing Officer of Lonestar Cell MTN said, “We know everyone has that special someone with whom they would like to enjoy those long, fun conversations. Our MTN 1-N-Only package offers customers the chance to keep the gees flowing with your one and only! What is even better is that your special buddy gets some minutes to call you back! We are in an incredibly testing time, but Liberians are an incredibly resilient people so we are making sure their money can go further as they get back to their daily lives.”

Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia, one of Liberia’s leading telecommunications providers, was founded in 2001. “We are a technology-based company with a focus on winning in everything we do while demonstrating consistency in innovation to meet our unique customer needs. We are a subsidiary of MTN, a leading international telecommunications groups operating in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East,” the company said.