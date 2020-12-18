Lonestar Cell MTN Y’ello Santa Puts Smiles on New-borns’ Faces

By David A. Yates

Lonestar Cell MTN, together with some of its employees, has embarked on a weeklong journey to distribute Christmas gifts or spread “Y’ello Santa” cheer to mothers and their newborn babies across the country.

The gifts, each containing pampers, baby clothes or personal care were distributed to mothers who give birth in four hospitals in Montserrado, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties, among others.

Lonestar Cell MTN also presented nine coronavirus buckets, detergents, rice and other items to patients and the hospital administrators as well.

The Lonestar Cell MTN Y’ello Santa distribution, which officially started on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, benefited new mothers at the C.H. Rennie in Kakata, Margibi County, E. S. Grant Mental Health Hospital in Duport Road and the Liberia Government Hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The gesture, according to Lonestar Cell MTN, was to show love which is the reason for the festivities and was a part of the telecommunication giant’s social responsibility.

Commenting on the presentation, the Lonestar Cell MTN Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibilities Manager, Ms. Lisa R. White, in a brief statement said Christmas was a season to share and to put smiles on the faces of others.

Another scene of Y’ello Santa presentation of gifts to new mothers at the C.H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County

“So, this is why we are here today to give you gifts for the X-mas to say that we appreciate you for all you have done and what you will do for raising these future leaders up for this country,” she said.

She further indicated Lonestar Cell MTN loved to give back to the society, which is also part of their corporate social responsibility.

She further said, “Christmas, as we all know, is a season for showing love and sharing with one another, so as always, we aim to put smiles on the faces of mothers through these donations.”

Ms. White added that, in as much as people buy their products and services either via credit or data, they used a portion of that said funds to give back to humanity to show how much love they have for their valuable customers and for being a part of their family.

She said, “So, today we want to make sure that your children get a really good start and we have a lot of things for you to help you manage, particularly within the first couple of weeks, days during this festive season to be new mothers.”

The Lonestar Cell MTN Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibilities Manager explained that the company chose a gift that was more likely to surprise and put a smile on the faces of the recipients during the festive season.

C.H. Rennie Hospital Administrator, Dr. Yarvoh Massah Moore-Wilson described the gesture as commendable, considering that some mothers came in to deliver without required items.

Meanwhile, the recipients also expressed gratitude to the Lonestar Cell MTN family for the kind gesture and prayed for God’s mercy and protection for the company.