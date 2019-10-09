Lonestar Cell MTN Unveils Perks for Most Loyal Customers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lonestar Cell MTN, Uche Ofodile, says the company has the most loyal customers in Liberia and that the company remains prepared to providing the best services for them.

Madam Ofodile made the remarks on Friday at the re-launch of Prestige Customers program held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, which was attended by some of the company’s longstanding customers.

MTN Prestige is designed to celebrate loyal customers/companies for being the “Suns in the company’s solar system”. It features exclusive rewards designed for customers to enjoy themselves and share with their loved ones. MTN Prestige customers can enjoy priority service in all Lonestar Cell MTN service centers/stores, a dedicated customer service helpline, and amazing discounts from Lonestar Cell MTN partners.

MTN Prestige offers come in several prices: $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100. Customers can enjoy minutes to Lonestar, other networks, international calls, data and they can even enjoy their data while traveling.

For customers to enjoy any of the offers on Prestige, all they need to do is ensure they spend $5 or more for a minimum of six (6 months), and dial *222# to subscribe. The more a customer spends on the MTN network, the bigger the rewards and benefits they get to enjoy.

The program, held on Friday, October 4, 2019, was graced by ECOWAS Special Representative to Liberia, Ambassador Tunde Ajisomo; the Managing Director of the General Service Agency (GSA), Mary T. Broh; representatives of the Royal Grand Hotel, Ecobank Liberia, the United Bank of Africa (UBA), the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), and others.

“MTN Prestige is also a world where bright and brilliant things happen every day for special kind of person,” Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Chief Marketing Officer of Lonestar Cell MTN said. At the event, some of the customers won smartphones loaded with internet bundles.

Madam Ofodile said the company has improved its network as requested by valued customers, thereby ensuring that Lonestar Cell MTN is the best choice for telecommunications services in Liberia.

“Today, we are re-launching MTN Prestige but, this time, it’s different because it’s what you (customers) have asked the company to do. Thank you for choosing Lonestar Cell MTN. We recognize that you choose us every day, which is a choice and we are privileged to be that special choice.” she said.

Madam Ofodile added, “Customers will enjoy the prestige bundles, because it’s something that no one has heard about anywhere.

“About a year ago, we spoke to some of you, our highest value customers, who have been with Lonestar Cell MTN for years and continue to show loyalties. You recommended for us to keep recognizing you, something the company stopped doing according to you,” Madam Ofodile narrated.

She further expressed gratitude to the many customers who abandoned their evening schedules to be with Lonestar Cell MTN to witness the re-launch of the program.

Yaw A. Agyapong, Lonestar Cell MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, told customers that with Prestige, a portion of every dollar on MTN Prestige will be donated to charity. He said priority will be given to MTN Prestige customers who will visit the company service centers.

“As MTN Prestige customers, you can use your data at home (Liberia) or in countries where MTN has a presence or partner, including Canada and the United States of America,” Mr. Agyapong said.

He continued: “With some of the most innovative products, bundles and offers ever launched in Liberia, MTN Prestige customers are among the unique few who, for the first time on any network in Liberia, will benefit from these awesome, reserved and rewards.”

Lydia Nimely, one of the valued customers, said she was excited about the re-launch of prestige, especially the accompanying evening activities including songs.

“I love the entire Africa collections particularly the Nikita & Girls which shows that there is something unique about Liberia. Lonestar Cell MTN was actually born into our hands, especially for some of us who were here.” Madam Nimely said.

She continued “I’m falling in love with Lonestar Cell MTN. I’m grateful to be a part of the MTN family. Lonestar Cell MTN has done an excellent job and we will continue to be with you.”