Lonestar Cell MTN, UBA Liberia Roll-out Push and Pull Service

Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia’s leading GSM and mobile financial services company, is enabling modern financial connections through its innovative Mobile Money (MoMo) ‘Push and Pull’ service. Thanks to the seamless connections, UBA customers can now easily and conveniently transfer money directly between their MoMo accounts and their bank accounts.

To use ‘Push and Pull’, customers need to visit any UBA branch to link their Mobile Money account to their bank account(s). Once both accounts are linked, customers can simply dial *156#, select option 7 for Financial Services and follow the prompts. Customers will need to have their UBA account numbers on hand to complete the initial setup.

Mr. Christopher Ssali, Acting Head of Mobile Money, said, “With MoMo push and pull and our expanding ecosystem, with hundreds of merchants, subscribers can now avoid liquidity issues and having to stand in long lines at banks to access cash, pay bills and even pay for goods and services. We are pleased to welcome UBA to our push and pull family as we work to ensure that every single Liberian enjoys the benefit of a modern connected life. We assure our customers that when it comes to safe, secure and convenient digital payments, with MTN MoMo, we’ve got you.”

Mr. Olalekan Balogun, MD/CEO of UBA Liberia expressed satisfaction in partnering with Lonestar Cell MTN to bring efficiency their customers, “UBA has been at the forefront of digital banking in Liberia and we remain committed to working with institutions like Lonestar Cell MTN to digitalize payment systems in the country. I urge customers to take advantage of the new platform and use all the features to make their lives better.”

“MTN Mobile Money has always been more than just sending and receiving money,” Lonestar Cell MTN said in a statement. “The platform was mainly designed to make transactions fast, convenient and, most importantly, secure. Signing up for MoMo is free. Just visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.”