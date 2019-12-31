Lonestar Cell MTN Takes Digital Financial Services to New Level

… announces MoMo ‘Push and Pull’ with GT Bank

Lonestar Cell MTN, one of Liberia’s leading GSM and mobile financial services companies, announces that from December 27, 2019, customers can send money from their bank accounts directly to their MTN Mobile Money accounts and vice versa using the innovative Mobile Money (MoMo) ‘Push and Pull’ service. Thanks to the seamless connection to key banks in the country, MoMo subscribers can now easily and conveniently transfer money directly between their MoMo accounts and their bank accounts.

The service is being initially launched in partnership with Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) with other banks to follow shortly. To use ‘Push and Pull’, customers need to simply dial *156#, select option 7 for Financial Services and follow the prompts. Customers will need to have their GT Bank account numbers on hand to complete the initial setup.

Speaking about the MoMo Push and Pull service, Christopher Ssali, Acting Head of Mobile Money, said, “We are excited about MoMo ‘Push and Pull’ because our MTN MoMo subscribers can now avoid liquidity issues and having to stand in long lines at banks to access cash. The ever-expanding MoMo ecosystem, with hundreds of merchants, makes it easy and convenient for MoMo subscribers to pay for goods, services and even utility bills using MoMo.”

MTN Mobile Money has always been more than just sending and receiving money. The platform was mainly designed to make transactions fast, convenient and most importantly, secure. Signing up for MoMo is free. According to Lonestar Cell MTN, all of their service centers and registered MoMo agents with a valid identification card can assist customers to fill out an application form.