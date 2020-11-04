Lonestar Cell MTN Staff Commended For Giving Back to Humanity

Madam Ne-Suah Beyan-Livingstone, founder and Executive Director of Rescue Abandoned for Children in Hardship (REACH), has expressed appreciation for the huge contributions made by employees of Lonestar Cell MTN in the toned of US$1,605, and others items.

She expressed appreciation on behalf of Cllr. Deweh E. Gray, chairperson of the Board of Directors of REACH, when a delegation of Lonestar Cell MTN led by Madam Johnette D. Horace, Lonestar Cell MTN Acting Human Resource Director and Madam Lisa White, Lonestar Cell Brand and Communications Director and others visited the premises of organization (REACH) to make “donation of said amount to buttress their humanitarian efforts.”

Mrs. Livingstone further told the Lonestar Cell MTN staffers that the amount received from the staffers is enough and will help to strengthen the work they do to help vulnerable children within the community.

She said, “You can trust us that this money will be used for its intended purpose to bless these children. And one of the reasons why we were selected, perhaps, is because of the kind of work that we do. Our work speaks for us, it is so visible and we are going to do more.”

Mrs. Livingstone added that once she is still alive, a child that is in need will be blessed because giving back to humanity is her passion.

The REACH Executive Director said that no matter what happens she will live her life for them (children).

Earlier, Lonestar Cell MTN Acting Human Resource Director, Madam Johnette D. Horace who presented the check, acknowledged REACH for the support given to the vulnerable children.

She said every year in September they celebrate the contribution of their co-workers to make the MTN brand and customer experience brighter and recognize their colleagues’ ability to support other team members.

Mrs. Horace said, “It is our mission to make the lives of those that we work with healthier, and so we decided to select two local organizations for our donation this year and CHI was one of those organizations that were selected.”

According to her, employees received kudos points daily for the work they do, people are either commended for the great job, and all those points are put together to give them gifts coupon, “But this year our employees decided that we put all of those coupons or kudos points together to donate to these organizations that are involved with charity works.

She said at the end of the process, they put together 2,810 points that were divided between CHI and Rescue for Abandoned Children in Hardship Inc., and CHI has been selected as one of those that will be receiving the amount of US$1,205.

Madam Horace extended gratitude to CHI for the work they are doing and continue to do.