Lonestar Cell MTN Provides Free Access to Educational Materials During School Closure in Liberia

Lonestar Cell MTN has announced that it has made access to a host of online learning channels free for students who are unable to go to school due to the regulations in place to halt the spread of COVID-19. This initiative means that students do not need data to log on and get lessons to keep up with their studies.

Following a directive from the Government of Liberia, all schools (universities, senior high schools and basic/primary schools) across the country will remain closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronaviurus. The educational sites below will be available for students to access for free for a period of one month or while schools remain closed:

University of Liberia: https://ul.edu.lr/ Cuttington University: http://www.cu.edu.lr/ African Methodist Episcopal University: http://amezion.edu.lr/ United Methodist University: http://umu.edu.lr/ Stella Maris Polytechnic: http://smp.edu.lr/index.html Starz University: http://starzit.com/student-login/ BlueCrest University College: https://liberia.bluecrestcollege.com/ Smythe Institute of Management and Technology: https://smytheinstitutedotorg.wordpress.com/ Adventist University of West Africa: http://auwa.edu.lr/ Wikipedia: https://www.wikipedia.org/ UL Medical School course content site: https://ul.lecturio.com/ Learn with Google: https://analytics.google.com/analytics/learnwithgoogle/ Learn with Google AI: https://ai.google/education/ American International School of Monrovia, Liberia: https://www.aismonrovia.com/ Booker Washington Institute: http://www.bwitech.edu.lr/portal/ Light International School: http://www.lightschool.net/ Don Bosco Technical School: http://dbthsmonrovia.org/ Bridge, Liberia: https://www.bridgeinternationalacademies.com/where-we-work/liberia/ Salvation Army: https://www.salvationarmy.org/liberia/school-system West African Examinations Council: Main site: https://liberiawaec.org/ Results checking page: https://results.liberiawaec.org/

Speaking on the move, Chief Marketing Officer, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, said “In these trying times, many of us have had to adjust to a new way of life and routine. We are fortunate to have technology available that is easing this transition to the new normal; a new normal, which includes students now having to stay at home to go to class. Lonestar Cell MTN believes in the power of education and knowledge and we have resolved to make sure that even during these times students can still continue to learn and develop for a bright future.”

Schools wishing to have their online portals zero-rated should please submit the school’s name and site URL to [email protected].

Students can check lonestarcellmtn.com/LearnAtHome to see an updated list of zero-rated online school resources.

Lonestar Cell MTN is supporting the national COVID-19 response to end the outbreak and ensure that its customers, employees and the public are safe. Since the announcement of the first case in Liberia, the company has: Donated phones to help with contact tracing and low risk contact monitoring; Suspended transaction fees on MoMo transactions for a month to encourage cashless transactions to halt the spread of the virus; and Launched a public awareness and hygiene education via SMS, social media and radio.