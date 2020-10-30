Lonestar Cell MTN Employees Donate US$1,205 to CHI

In order to help and give hope to people in hard reached communities, employees of Liberia’s leading telecommunications provider, Lonestar Cell MTN on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, presented a symbolic check of US$1,205 to the Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI) in Mamba Kabbah located in Marshall City along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway.

The gesture, which formed part of the company’s Global Appreciation Week, is intended to help buttress the efforts of CHI’s work in the community, particularly to assist women and children as well as the fight against Covid-19.

Lonestar Cell MTN’s global appreciation week encourages employees to recognize their colleagues’ efforts – big or small – towards achieving the group’s vision, which is to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to customers.

Madam Johnette D. Horace, Lonestar Cell MTN Acting Human Resource Director, who presented the check, told the CHI staff that every year in September they celebrate the contribution of their co-workers to make the MTN brand and customer experience brighter and to recognize their colleagues’ ability to support other team members.

She said, “It is our mission for us to make the lives of those that we work with healthier, and so we decided to select two local organizations for our donation this year and CHI was one of those organizations that were selected.”

According to her, employees received kudos points daily for the work they do, people are either commended for the great job, and all those points are put together to give them gifts coupon, “But this year our employees decided we put all of those coupons or kudos points together to donate to these organizations that are involved with charity works.

She said at the end of the process, they put together 2,810 points that were divided between CHI and Rescue for Abandoned Children in Hardship Inc., and CHI has been selected as one of those that will be receiving the amount of US$1,205.

Madam Horace extended gratitude to CHI for the work they are doing and continue to do.

Naomi Tulay-Solanke, Executive Director of Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI), thanked Lonestar Cell MTN employees for the gesture. She told the MTN staff that they (CHI) were honored and delighted to have been selected and benefit from the donation.

“Usually, we as CSOs it is such funding we are looking for because it enables us to do the work that we want to do as an organization,” the CHI Executive Director said.

Madam Tulay-Solanke added, “We know there are thousands of CSOs in Liberia that are actually at the forefront of Covid-19 response, development work, or advocacy. For us at CHI to be selected means a lot and that means the work we are doing is not going unnoticed in the community.”

She said CHI has also been providing health care services to women, girls, and children underserved in hard-to-reach communities since 2014 in Liberia. The donation, according to her, will not be wasted and will be used for its intended purpose.

Madam Tulay-Solanke said CHI and its staff are committed to ensuring that health care and social services are enhanced in Liberia that the communities are strengthened enough to ensure that they are able to lead their own response and advocacy on issues that are affecting them.