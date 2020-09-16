Lonestar Cell MTN Continues Network Expansion to Remote Towns and Villages

Lonestar Cell MTN has embarked on an extensive network expansion into remote towns and villages across Liberia. So far, the company announced in a release, over 150 communities have been connected to the MTN network with new sites launched across 10 counties (Grand Cape Mount, Nimba, Bong, Gbarpolu, Maryland, River Gee, Sinoe, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru).

“Lonestar Cell MTN believes that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life,” the company said.

More than 522,000 people in these communities, which were previously hard-to-reach due to the absences of telecommunications networks, can now make calls, send text messages and use Mobile Money services for the first time. The installation of these new sites means that customers no longer have to travel long distances to search for a signal to get in touch with their loved ones.

This is part of the significant investment Lonestar Cell MTN is making to improve the experience for its customers and delivering high-quality service across Liberia.

Lonestar Cell MTN is carrying out its carefully planned and targeted rural network expansion in partnership with African Mobile Networks (AMN). The selection process is based on the need of the community and whether it meets the criteria for a site to be installed and the decision is purely a commercial one. The company’s sales team assesses the need for, and the viability of, installing new sites in remote towns and villages, and AMN installs the new sites anywhere they are needed.

Agents recruiting customers in Beh Town, Bomi County

Commenting on the new sites, Lonestar Cell MTN’s Chief Technology Officer, Elias Chembe said, “Our continued network expansion is our way of ensuring that no matter where they are in Liberia, people can connect to their families and loved ones using the MTN network. The communities we have connected so far are just the start. We will continue to connect more communities as we go along. We are Liberia’s brightest network and our customers, who we consider our Y’ello family, can rely on us to always provide quality and affordable telecommunications services everywhere they go.”

Lonestar Cell MTN/MTN Liberia, one of Liberia’s leading telecommunications providers, was founded in 2001. “We are a technology-based company with a focus on winning in everything we do while demonstrating consistency in innovation to meet our unique customer needs,” the company said in a statement. “We are a subsidiary of MTN, a leading international telecommunications groups operating in 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East.”

“Ensuring that people across Liberia are connected to the world is just one of the ways Lonestar Cell MTN is working to be #good in Liberia,” the company said.