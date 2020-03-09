Lonestar Cell MTN and MTN Prestige customers donate to Butterfly School in Marshall, Margibi County

On Friday, February 21, 2020 Lonestar Cell MTN fulfilled its promise to MTN Prestige customers by donating vital school supplies to the Butterfly Early Learning School in Marshall, Margibi County. The donation was done by staff of Lonestar Cell MTN and some MTN Prestige customers invited to join the presentation at the school.

Massa Kotee, an MTN prestige customer who joined Lonestar Cell MTN to make the donation said, “I’m very happy to be a part of this donation today. Education is important. And by making this donation of stationery products to this school, Lonestar Cell MTN is helping these children learn in order to fulfill their dreams one day. Lonestar Cell MTN promised us and today, by making this donation, they are fulfilling their promise. I’m thankful for this and I am glad to be here.”

Another MTN Prestige customer, Mr Saah F. Johnson, said, “Lonestar assured me that as a Prestige customer, a portion of every purchase I make will be set aside for charity. Today I am seeing it for myself. I have heard of other charitable activities on behalf of MTN Prestige customers but today I am glad to be a part of this. Thanks, Lonestar Cell MTN.”

Lonestar Cell MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Yaw Ankoma Agyapong said, “One of the key pillars of MTN Prestige is giving back. When we launched MTN Prestige in October 2019, we promised customers that a portion of every purchase they made on Prestige will be donated to charity. Customers get to choose which causes to donate to and they can be a part of every charitable activity we undertake. Our customers are like family and by helping us give back to society, this is just one of the many ways we are #goodtogether.”

Since the launch of MTN Prestige, this is the second charitable donation made by MTN Prestige customers. In December 2019, Prestige customers and Lonestar Cell MTN donated to newborns and mothers at five hospitals in Montserrado.

“Customers can participate in this worthy initiative by dialing *222# on Lonestar Cell MTN. Lonestar Cell MTN is committed to delighting and rewarding its customers and making their lives brighter,” the company said in a statement.