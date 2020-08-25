Lone Star to Return to Competitive Action May 2021

The Lone Star of Liberia will now have to wait till May 2021, to return to competitive football action after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced revised schedules for the Cameroon 2021 and Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

The schedules for the two competitions, according to CAF, have had to be revised by its Emergency Committee “in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which halted many sporting activities across the continent and beyond for some time.”

The third and fourth round of matches for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers was initially slated for March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Participating countries will now play the round three and four games between November 9-17, while the final two matches will be held between March 22-30 in 2021.

The Lone Star have no role to play in the AFCON after they bowed out of the qualifying competition in October 2019, during the preliminaries. Liberia lost 4-5 on spot kicks after a 1-1 aggregate against CHAD.

For Qatar 2022, the Lone Star were due to play their first of six group matches in October of this year, but the date has been pushed to May 2021. Match Days 3 and 4 are expected to take place from August 30 till 7 September, while Days 5 and 6 matches are fixed for 4-12 October 2021.

Forty African teams will contend for five slots to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Lone Star are in Group C alongside Nigeria, Central African Republic, and Cape Verde. Liberia must finish as group winners to progress to the next round of the qualifying tournament.