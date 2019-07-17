Lone Star Depart for Equatorial Guinea Friendly

The national football team of Liberia will today depart the country to play an international friendly against Equatorial Guinea.

The game is slated for July 21, 2019 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. It will be used by the Lone Star to prepare for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier with Senegal on July 28 in Monrovia.

The 2020 African Nations Championship qualification is a men’s football competition, which decides the participating teams of the 2020 African Nations Championship. Only national team players, who are playing in their country’s own domestic league are eligible to compete in the tournament.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Cameroon, which qualify automatically as a host country.

According to a release from the Liberia Football Association (LFA), the 27-man delegation is headed by LFA executive committee member Beatrice Maime Kpoto to include Solomon Wah, head coach Thomas Kojo, deputy coach Samuel Chebli, and trainer George Gebro.

Others are goalkeeping coach Eric Glasco, administrative manager Sebastian Collins, hit-man Tommy Johnson and physiotherapist Patrick Konuwa.

Kojo and his technical staff selected 18 of the 25-players, who were named on June 22 to prepare for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier with Senegal on July 28.

The friendly, according to the football house, was arranged by LFA President Mustapha Raji as part of technical cooperation agreements he arranged on the sidelines of the 69th Fifa congress held in Paris expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France on June 5, 2019.

Coach Kojo and his squad have been training for several weeks at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) ahead of their CHAN qualifier match.

The last time Equatorial Guinea and Liberia met was during the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, at which time Liberia lost 2-1 to Equatorial Guinea on September 3, in Malabo and drew 0-0 in Monrovia on June 16, 2007.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers) and Alpha Jalloh (BYC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel and Nuwo Johnson (LPRC Oilers); Kemoh Kamara and Dirkir Glay (LISCR FC) and Daniel Woto (BYC)

Midfielders: Armah Vaikainah, Sam Jackson and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Isaac Pupo (Watanga FC), Yaya Bility (BYC), Farsedu Logan (Watanga), Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers) and Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries)

Forwards: Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United) and Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers.)