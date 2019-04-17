Local Sports Pitches to get Artificial Turfs

Artificial turfs is expected to be constructed at the Doris Williams Sports Pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the Tusa Field in Gardnersville and the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, a release from the Liberia Football Association says.

This followed after FIFA Development Manager at the regional office for West and Central Africa, El Hadji Wack Diop, concluded a three-day visit as guest of the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Diop, according to LFA, met the LFA Vice President for Administration Sekou Konneh (who was acting president), Vice President for Operations Wilmot Smith, Secretary-General Isaac Montgomery and Technical Director Henry Browne, to discuss several development projects.

During the meeting, the stakeholders discussed several projects, including the purchase of vehicles: 30-seater Toyota coaster bus for the national teams; Toyota Hiace mini bus for the technical staff of the national teams, match commissioners, referees and other guests of the LFA and two Toyota 4X4 pick-ups for the Secretary-General and Technical Director.

Other projects were LFA headquarters on the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Boulevard Road, construction of new artificial turf and others on the SKD sports complex practice pitch, Tusa field and Doris Williams sports pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The release further stated that the improvement of the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), including the provision of stadium lights for night games, plastic seating and infrastructures (roof, painting and dressing rooms) are some of the projects that were also highlighted.

“The fencing of the George Weah technical center in Careysburg, seating capacity around the pitch, bore hole and water supply and a gym (physical fitness center) were put on the table,” the release said.

There were site visits at the project locations and a final meeting with the LFA executives before Diop left Monrovia on 14 April.

The Fifa Regional Development office in Dakar, Senegal covers 24 countries. It is designed to implement and coordinate all FIFA development activities in west and central Africa on a local level and, in particular, to help regional members carry out their development projects and apply the recommendations of the FIFA Forward Program in their area to ensure its successful execution.