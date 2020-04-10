EOEC Joins Effort to Combat the Spread of COVID 19

By Tina S. Mehnpaine

Amid the corona virus pandemic that has hit the world including Liberia, the Equal Opportunity for Every Children (EOEC), has joined effort to distribute sanitary materials including chloral, tide soaps and hand washing buckets to residents of GSA Road, Kola Tree Community in Paynesville.

EOEC is a community based-organization that is mostly concern with providing essential assistance to under-privileged children.

Guladia T. Nyamalon, Executive Director and founder of EOEC said that her organization intends to buttress government’s effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

According to her in as much, they are involved with the wellbeing of under-privilege children; there is a need to join the virus awareness in order to keep the kids safe.

Madame Nyamalon stressed on the need for the government to collaborate with more community based-organizations in order to curtail the pandemic.

She called on all Liberians to stop doubting the existence of the virus in the country, nothing that the pandemic is truly real.

“Please do not believe anyone that says the virus is not real or it does not exist. It is real, we need to abide by all measures put in place to curtail the virus,” she said.

“Please do not worsen our situation, we are faced with, let us abide by the prevention given by health authorities” she said.

“She added that they will continue to engage in more vulnerable communities to identify ways to help them fight the virus.

“For now, we do not have enough fund, we are looking forward to anyone who is waiting to help us with chloral, tide soap and other preventive items. We do not have all the fund to tackle this COVID-19, we must ensure that children living in communities are protected from the virus by teaching them on how to wash their hands,” she said.

“Coronavirus” is a family of different viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which you may have heard of in the past.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub, cover your nose and mouth with disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneezed, avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are not well.

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell, these are preventive measures given by WHO.