Local Government Act Awareness Underway in Nimba

The Governance Commission (GC) in collaboration with authorities at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) have commenced a three-day awareness training for local government authorities on the just passed “Local Governance Act.”

The training under the headline, “Local Government Act Awareness: Engagement with superintendents, chiefs, CSOs representatives, people with special needs, youth and women groups will be held in Ganta, the commercial hub of Nimba County from July 10-12, 2019.

The training is expected to cover the topics such as “Local Government Power and Structures, Financing Local Government, Development Planning Unit, Inclusive Governance, Role of National Council of Chiefs, Standard of Transparency and Accountability in Local Government, and Local Government Management.

At the opening ceremony, Governance Commission Chairman, Cllr. A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike, expressed gratitude for the president’s continued commitment to the country’s decentralization reform, as being demonstrated in September, 2018, when President George Weah signed the Local Government Act into Law.

He also commended President Weah for his support for the development of Potential Revenue Sharing Formula between central and local governments.

Cllr. Nwabudike said that the Governance Commission launched the formula in May 2019.

He said that the decentralization policy seeks to engender citizens’ participation in governance and to promote a system of grassroots democracy that considers the views and aspirations of all citizens in the local governance.

“It is important to note here that a decentralized governance system will play a major role in determining development outcomes in Liberia, because local government is the principal agent of the decentralization strategy,” said Cllr. Nwabudike.

He added, “The core responsibility is to deliver services based authority and resources available to the locals.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs through its Deputy for Research, Development Planning, Olayee S. Collins, said reason for the workshop is to look at details in the Local Governance Act, the planning aspect and implementing the framework separately.