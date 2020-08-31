LNRCS Lauds Healthcare Givers, Volunteers at World Humanitarian Day Ceremony

The Liberia National Red Cross Society has expressed thanks and appreciation to health workers, including its volunteers, for joining the fight against the Coronavirus disease.

At a ceremony commemorating the World Humanitarian Day, the LNRCS said healthcare workers need to be appreciated for the level of work done against the Coronavirus, especially given the challenges they face.

The organization also acknowledges the contributions being made by humanitarians to address the economic impact of the virus and its contribution towards the health sector.

According to LNRCS, it is pleased to join the rest of the world in commemorating humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their work and honor all aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to fight the deadly Coronavirus and provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need.

“This year’s World Humanitarian Day comes as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic over recent months. Aid workers are overcoming unprecedented access hurdles to assist people in humanitarian crises which have been catapulted into humanitarian needs by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are paying special tribute to the real-life heroes who have committed their lives to help others in the most extreme circumstances throughout the world,” says Ambullia G. Perry, Secretary-General of the Liberia National Red Cross Society.

Mr. Perry added that while COVID-19 has been a global health crisis, it has touched every aspect of life, including humanitarian works, which has become more difficult to carry on.

“This is not just a global health crisis; it is a crisis that has touched every aspect of our lives by expending every country’s humanitarian needs and further making the delivery of humanitarian aid even more critical and urgent,” he said.

Mr. Perry emphasized that affected people including people with disabilities are already struggling and at even greater risk if nothing is done to address their pressing needs.

“We must all stand up and strongly commit ourselves and act together in addressing pressing humanitarian needs together. If we are committed indeed, we can change the humanitarian landscape, offer hope and support to improve the lives of vulnerable people with self-esteem,” he said.

The LNRCS boss noted that the world is facing an increasing complexity of humanitarian challenges and Liberia needs a strong commitment to finding workable solutions in dealing with the increasing complexities through actionable steps in the communities.

Despite the situation, the Red Cross boss said his institution is using its limited resources to make a difference and impact the lives of the most affected communities delivering basic social services in response to health care, disasters, and building resilient communities to help people recover with hope and dignity.

“At the moment, let me thank the Liberian government, health authorities, and all other supporting partners so far for the COVID-19 response effort in Liberia,” he said. “The commitment and dedication of health workers in the fight are incredible. Today, we also recognize and in a special way appreciate their unending humanitarian services to the communities and people.”

However, Mr. Perry is calling for increased resources to ensure adequate response to humanitarian needs and appreciation to keep humanitarian workers including doctors, nurses, and other health workers to the service of humanity.

“Today, the world is facing an increasing complexity of humanitarian challenges and we need a strong commitment to finding workable solutions in dealing with the increasing complexities through actionable steps in the communities,” he said. “As we celebrate World Humanitarian Day, let us be reminded that the needs on the ground are many and compelling in the communities but resources to support response efforts are inadequate.

“To respond to the needs of those affected by unprecedented fire, flood and storm disasters in the communities as well as address the impact of COVID-19, we need to collaborate with others, coordinate our plans and consolidate our resources to strengthen response efforts toward improving access to healthcare, safe drinking water, livelihood, food, and shelter in terms of disasters.”

“We believe that humanitarian challenges are deepening every day due to limited resources to better deliver and access hard to reach communities. We have to respond quickly to the growing needs,” he added.

Mr. Perry also expressed deep sympathy to the people of Lebanon over the recent horrific explosions in Beirut, which caused many deaths.

“We are deeply pained to hear of the massive explosions in Beirut with precious lives lost and thousands injured. Again, the tragic events in Beirut have shocked us all. This tragedy –the scale and extent of the destruction, the casualties, the displaced and the missing — is all the more tragic given the fragility of Lebanon today,” Mr. Perry said.

Wednesday, August 19 marked the eleventh annual celebration of World Humanitarian Day, after it was formalized in 2009 by the United Nations General Assembly.