LNP, Seaport Female Police Win LINLEA’s Tourney

The Blue Angel, a male football team of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the kickball team of the Liberia Seaport Police (LSP) are winners of this year’s tourney organized by the Liberia National Law Enforcement Association (LINLEA) sports department.

On Friday, May 17, the final clash of the fiesta was played at the Slipway Football Field in Monrovia where the Blue Angel edged their male counterpart of the LSP 2-1, while the LSP kickball team, whipped the female side of the Security Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), a private security firm in a kickball match 8-7 innings.

Other participating security agencies during the two-day tournaments were the Monrovia City Police (MCP), the University of Liberia Police (ULP) and the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

LINLEA president Cecil B. Griffiths, shortly after presenting the both trophies to the LNP and LSP Kickball teams, said the tournament was part of activities to commemorate LINLEA’s 25th Anniversary that began on May 15, 2019.

Griffiths said that the tournament was an annual event aimed at bringing law enforcement agencies together in a spirit of oneness.

The tournament, he noted, provides opportunity for law enforcement agencies to meet and interact with each other.

“LINLEA expects to develop an all stars law enforcement team to be called the “Law Enforcers” to compete in international police games, and local tournaments,” Griffiths explained about the benefits of the tournament.