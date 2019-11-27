LNP, Partners Hold ‘Safe Streets Festival’ 2nd Edition on Dec. 7

Features made-in-Liberia market fair, 6-km race, other fun activities

The Liberia National Police (LNP) in collaboration with the German Cooperation (GIZ), Millennium Challenge Account –Liberia with assistance from the World Bank, European Union, and OMEGA Insurance Group Limited will hold a one-day road safety activity dubbed: “Safe Streets Festival, 2nd Edition” on Saturday, 7 December 2019 on Broad Street, Central Monrovia. According to a press release from the organizers, the event takes place under the theme: “Road Safety Strengthens Economy”. The Safe Streets Festival is intended to raise awareness on road safety to highlight the idea of safe-car-free streets that allows only non-motorized transportation – pedestrians and cyclists – on the street so that citizens can feel free to walk around, participate in a wide range of leisure activities and play with children, without risk of being run over. The event is open to the public, free of charge.

The one-day fun-packed event will begin with a 6-kilometer run from JFK to the event site at the junction of Broad and Mechlin Streets. The event will feature a parade with road safety stakeholders, culture and entertainment activities, as well as stands with Road Safety Education and play areas for children on Broad Street. Also, a market fair of Made-in-Liberia products, between Randall & Ashmun Streets, will display and sell locally made arts and crafts, fashion, beauty, food products and much more, all supporting Liberian small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The event will run from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, followed by the official opening led by Police Inspector General Patrick T. Sudue.

“Annually, Liberia loses up to 7% of its GDP due to inadequate road safety measures and high levels of traffic related deaths and injuries,” the release said. “According to the WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, at least 35.9 deaths are recorded per 100,000 population. This places Liberia at the first place in the global ranking of Road Traffic Deaths and Proportion of Road Users by Country. According to the Liberia National Police’ Statistics, at least one person dies a day and six persons sustain injuries on Liberian roads. Around 100 cases of traffic collisions are reported daily. Participants of the Safe Streets Festival will learn about the safer use of roads in Liberia.

Because of the event, the LNP wishes to inform the public that Broad Street will be closed to regular traffic on Saturday, December 7th from 1:00 AM to 8:00 PM. “Absolutely no vehicle will be allowed to pass between Gurley & Robert Streets all day. The Liberia National Police regrets any inconvenience this closure may cause you; the public is advised to take due note of this announcement, and act accordingly,” the LNP said.

Those desirous of participating in the 6-km run are asked to contact FIT Liberia via 0886533622 or 0776279242. Vendors of Liberia made products may register for the Market Fair by contacting the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, Motimah Neufville, (0880487000, [email protected]).