8-Yr-Old Girl Raped in Cape Mount

— As LNP forwards alleged notorious rapist to court

An eight (8) year old girl was on allegedly raped by a 19 year old boy in Bongorma, Grand Cape Mount County.

The minor has been transferred to the Redemption Hospital due to injuries sustained during the gruesome act while the perpetrator is currently in police custody at the Tienii Police Station.

Within the last two (2) months, Grand Cape Mount has reported over five (5) cases of rape. A few of the recent cases occurred during the celebration of the Liberia’s Independence Day on July 26. During the Independence Day celebration, a 15-year-old girl was raped in Mobayer Town and another 14-year-old was raped in Bagama Town, Tewor District. Additionally, on August 4th, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Sinje Town, Garwula District, Grand Cape Mount County.

At the same time, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has arrested one of Liberia’s notorious rapists and recidivist identified as Sampson Otis, a 34-year-old Nigerian national and pastor of City of Mercy Church located in the Bong Mines Community for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor on June 6, 2020.

Suspect Sampson Otis was arrested based on a complaint of alleged rape filed against him by Ellen Deno, in which it is claimed that he raped a 15 year-old girl believed to be a member of his Church.