LNP, Costa Supporters Clash at Vamoma House

As LNP denies Costa from entering Monrovia
What started off as a peaceful interactions between officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and hundreds of Liberians who gathered to welcome popular talk-show host, Henry P. Costa, into the country ahead of the pending December 30 protest, turned chaotic with many sustaining wounds.
The LNP’s decision to create a buffer-zone at the Vamoma House, on Tubman Boulevard near the old Fish-Market, created a melee that saw teargas fired at the crowd. It is even reported that live bullets were discharged by LNP officers, though this could not be independently verified. Sources say the buffer-zone was meant to deny Costa and his group from entering central Monrovia, where the firebrand political commentator was expected to address scores of supporters at a popular intellectual center in downtown. The procession of Costa and his supporters from the Roberts International Airport (RIA), where he touched down at 10:10 from Accra, Ghana, was peaceful until its serenity was obstructed at the Vamoma House Buffer-Zone.
LNP Spokesman, Moses Carter had earlier stated that there would have been a detour of the crowd in Sinkor, but unfortunately, the group was not allowed to enter the Sinkor area as the police had planted their equipment and used their vehicles and other objects to create a buffer-zone. According to initiatial report, the buffer-zone was meant to ensure that the incoming crowd could not combine with others that were already waiting at Vamoma—the designated location that the parade should have actually started from.
Addressing a huge crowd of his supporters later in the day, Henry Costa who appeared thrilled by the reception acknowledged the resilience of his supporters to risk their lives for him by gathering in huge crowd and sleeping at the RIA the night before his arrival.
“When people do such a thing for you; you do not forget about them,” Costa said, noting, “This is a covenant that you have brought between you and me, and I must not let you down.”
He assured the huge crowd that he remains humble and together they can move forward with changing Liberia and emancipating it from corruption, bad governance, abuse of office and violation of the Liberian Constitution.
As always mentioned in his talk show comments, Costa said President Weah came out of a slum community of Gibraltar, ascended as an international footballer and became President of the country, giving public impression that he would bring their expectation to pass. However, contrary to the expectation of the people, he is flying private jet, building estates for himself and putting his wife on the national budget, taking thousands of United States dollars that should address the development needs of the country.
On the instant popularity he has gained, Costa said as a 35 years old man he could not match a world football star, but because George Weah has dashed the people’s hope and he (Costa) is advocating for them, so he is attracting the huge crowd that has welcomed him on two occasions; the current and the one that happened in May this year.
“One day, one day, I tell you, we will free our country. We will free our country and will have a leadership we deserve; we will have a leadership that will not be concerned about building wealth for itself, taking our money and diverting it in personal account,” he told the crowd.
While coming from the RIA earlier in the day, Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah joined him along the highway and they both stood together in the open-top vehicle driving towards central Monrovia.
Costa acknowledged the “Patriotic” role of the lawmaker and said he was happy to be back home and together they will “Save the state.”
Earlier that day, Costa touched down in the country ahead of the planned December 30 protest.
Thousands of Liberians, believed to be followers of Mr. Costa and supporters of the planned December 30 protest, had gathered at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County to welcome him in a euphoric mood.
However, prior to the arrival of Mr. Costa, a contingent of armed officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) were seen at the airport and juxtaposed along the highway leading from the airport to Monrovia.
The leadership of CoP is calling for President George M. Weah to step down as the country experiences extreme economic hardship since he ascended to power for nearly two years. The group is also demanding good governance from the ex-footballer who, they say, has no regard for the rule of law, especially the Constitution.
Some of the supporters told the Daily Observer that they left their homes as early as Wednesday and slept at the airport, awaiting Henry Costa with eager anticipation.
Amid rumors that the famous talk show host Mr. Costa would be arrested upon arrival at the RIA today Thursday, December 19, Costa emerged from the airport terminal unhindered, into the embrace of his supporters.
The crowd greeted him with chantings and slogans, singing: “George Weah go, George Weah go, George Weah go…”
Six big yellow buses were chartered to transport the CoP’s supporters to and from the airport, while some carried their own vehicles.
“Weah not able to govern this country. Weah’s nightmare is here now. December 30 is successful already with the arrival of Mr. Costa. Weah worries with the presence of Henry Costa,” supporters of the December 30 protest sang at the arrival of Henry Costa.
According to some of the supporters, the decision to call on President Weah to step down is intended to seek the interest of the Liberian people and not him (Weah). Mr. Mo Ali, Unity Party’s director for Press and Propaganda, was also seen welcoming Mr. Costa with a hug.
Mr. Costa’s convoy was expected to stop at the VAMOMA Junction, near the 24th street and begin with a marching band, headed for for central Monrovia.
Mr. Costa told supporters upon arrival that he was delighted to be back in Liberia, and there should be no tension about his arrival.
“I’m honored by the turnout today by my supporters and I’m prepared to work in their interest and the general interest of all Liberians. I’m also happy for the love and support,” Mr. Cotsa said.
Costa told supporters that the purpose of his return to Liberia is because of the importance of the December 30 “Weah Step Down Campaign” protest which, he said, “is supported by thousands of Liberians.”
He added that “the Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean does not know the law because the law says you have freedom of expression and freedom of assembly according to Articles 17 and 15 and we are combining the both and utilizing them on December 30.”
Well, my only PRAYER is no one should get kill in the process becuz I know unlike the USA, Africa mostly Liberia, no president had been impended without force or remove by the gun. If it happens the weah step down than well good for all of your those going out to protest. I just know that weah is no t acting on his own. Those around him are the ones enjoying the presidency. They will never allow that power to leave them without death or fight. As for weah he will want to leave on that day by those that control him will not allow it. This is the fact.
For me, weah has done all the worst in Liberia, my kind advice is to leave the man along, get wait for the next election and vote home out.
If you all say no, so be it. Hope it goes well.
One thing I know is, during the war, not everyone was killed, not everyone join the rebels to fight. The war came and It is gone long time.
The protest is coming and it will get over but Liberia will be worst than what it is now because the problem is not weah along. The senators and representatives must also be remove. No one goes to wash a dish pan, just move the spoon from the pan and leave dirty forks, oil and other dirt in it. Than the pan is not wash.
Hopefully I am in prayer with Mama Liberia.
I like to congratulate THE GOVERNMENT AND THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES! Now that that bastard they call talk show host and others have smelled the coffee, and ran away, the bastard and the rest of their so called organizers MUST NOW BE ARRESTED TO SEND A MESSAGE THAT NEITHER THE GOVERNMENT NOR THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES SHALL ALLOW ANYONE COMMITTING ANY CRININALACT , TREASON OR SEDITION.
Please go to back to school or at minimum start reading more books before you open your mouth to speak. I beg you o … You are a Liberian. We had pride and understanding. We as Liberians can’t keep uttering nonsense and showing our lack of understanding with such confidence … It is very embarrassing.
This is a complete joke from Costa and his supporters that the president must step down. For what? Is it because few handful of people are not happy about the Weah presidency? For the record, this president was elected by 14 of Liberia’s 15 political sub-divisions and it is only those people who have the authority through elections to remove Weah from office through the ballot box.
Weah is going nowhere!!
Being elected by 14 counties out of 15 doesn’t mean you should govern poorly and allow corruption to top your government. Because he was voted that is why it very important he stops listening to those corrupt officials closed to him who make him to keep doing the wrong things and making wrong decisions.
He’s elected and must do things that will improve the people’s lives and the State in general instead of paying them back with bad economy, several months of no pay, banks insolvency to not being able to respond to depositors and investors, a hell harmonisation process, and you name the rest. President Weah was elected to deliver and when such is not happening and the citizens feel their interest and that of the State is no longer paramount, the president can be called on to amend things.
I do not think you’re here in Liberia that is why you say handful people are not happy with the President. Over 70% are currently not happy with President Weah’s leadership. Why do you think that People would go sleep at RIA to await Costa or to march with him from RIA to town? Why you think so? It is not because they love him that much; they feel he is the only one speaking for them at this time where everything seems cracking and falling apart economically. It is to tell and show to the President that is not doing what he is supposed to do be doing. People come out to Costa’s call as a way to express their dissatisfaction and anger of how badly the president is handling the affairs of the State.
Besides, have you recently followed the CDC saga? I do not think so because if you had, you would say a handful of people is unhappy with the President. Even his own party’s people are beginning to raise the red flag. It is better you guys tell the president to do the right and govern properly by promoting the general interest of his citizens. Liberia belongs to all and I do not think we are not entitled to better life.
Jay or whatever you call yourself, no responsible person whether illiterate, literate, rich or poor, will ever go and sleep at an airport to await a FOOLISH boy like this Costa boy doing the dirty and criminal SELFISH acts of Benoni Urey and Joseph Boakai especially, when the FACT is that NONE OF THESE SILLY PROTESTS CAN SOLVE ANY PROBLEM.
Now, if Costa is anyone serious he would have not ran away ( AFTER THE POLICE MOVED ON THEM) and abandoned these very people who may have slept at the airport.
That boy and those who stupidly believe they can reverse the will and CHOICE of the MASSES are simply acting out of ignorance. WEAH is in POWER for twelve years!
Tell God thank you for Costa. He is giving the people hope dispite his failings. If very intelligent people like yourself don’t allow Costa and the people to vent their frustrations, one day for the most trivial thing we will wake up and our beloved home will be upside down. So you need to be grateful to him instead of been insulting and uttering such statements. If it was up to me, Weah will do 12 years so geniuses like yourself can enjoy the outcome. So the very Liberians can learn a harsh lesson to never put someone and I include the jokers in the legislature with no vision in leadership..
Eaddy etc, Costa the stooge, thug, tool, and fool, of Benoni Urey as the Costa himself admitted, is not near ANYTHING trembling hope or leadership. I blame the government’s legal advisers for not advising the government on INVOKING THE HOT PURSUIT LEGAL RULE AND DOCTRINE TO ARREST THAT CRIMINAL COSTA IN GHANA.
IF the Liberian Governmental thinks over due tolerance is the appropriate strategy or tactics in such a situation, they are inadvertently committing an administrative error.
By now, since they did not arrest that criminal in Ghana via THE HOT PURSUIT LEGAL DOCTRINE, or even through extradition when his ASS was in America, they SHOULD have him ARRESTED and prove that this is the second quarter of the 21st CENTURY, where asking government to step down via protest and not via the BALLOT BOX is no longer allowed. Governments ARE only changed via impeachment or elections. PERIOD!
A Fourth Quadrant FARCE
I love mathematics, because numbers don’t lie.
Mr. Henry Costa and his followers said the Liberian Economy is at it worst, touhg time (hard time) in Liberia.
There is a difference between living in your parents house, while they ( parents) are supporting you, than living on your own and taking care of yourself. During the EJS years, the country had foreign donors and Unmail was in Liberia been paid in USD.
If you take these factors into consideration, the Government is running on taxes collected by the government. So if Mr. Costa is calling for the unconstitutional regime change as was attempted in Venezuela and Hong Kong, it is nothing but the highest level of FARCE. It is like Baccuse Matthew asking William Tolbert to drop rice price in 1979. By mid 1980, I m sure Liberians were paying for a 100 lbs. more than what it was in 1979. So then, what was the use of the rice riots on April 14, 1979? This tells me that Matthew and others were fighting someone elses war, not the Liberian peoples’ war. They were only using the rice riot as a DECOY.
I was not around at the time, but successive events and their final results shows HYPOCRISY .
To my fellow young Liberians, the older generation is fading, life’s trials is testing you, it is also shaping you fast, but don’t let foreign hands change you. For, they are solely depending on you to do the work.
Good bless the Liberian masses, they have paid a lots of price.
Mamadu S. Bah ( N/P) Nurse Practitioner Meridian Health.