LNBA’s Expulsion of Nwabudike Sparks Contention

Supreme Court role called into question
In an unprecedented move, the National Executive Council of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), the highest decision-maker of that body of lawyers, on Friday, June 19 expelled the Executive Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Counselor Nbudusi Nwabudike, a Nigerian born who claims to have become a naturalized Liberian, for becoming a member of the bar through alleged fraudulent means. It is a well-settled common law principle that fraud vitiates everything.
Reading the bar’s expulsion decision, President Tiawan Gongloe said, “There is no record at Criminal Court ‘B’ to support his Liberian citizenship claim, therefore, the committee recommended that he should be expelled consistent with Article 11 Section IX of the Constitution of the Liberian National Bar Association.”
The article provides that: “Any member may, after inquiry, be disciplined by means of suspension or expulsion from the membership of the association for proven gross misconduct in his relations to the association or in his professional undertaking upon two-thirds votes of the membership of the National Executive Council.”
The controversy arose over Cllr. Nwabudike’s Liberian citizenship after he was nominated by President George Weah to serve as Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), where Nwabudike failed to convince members of the Senate of his citizenship, thereby causing the president Weah to withdraw his nomination, and keep him as executive chairman of the LACC, the position for which he was earlier confirmed by the Senate.
To that, Gongloe explained that the Grievance and Ethics Committee’s recommendation that Cllr. Nwabudike be expelled was approved by a vote of two-third members of the executive committee. “Hence he is hereby expelled from the membership of the LNBA. His name is hereby stricken from the roster of the membership of the LNBA.”
According to Gongloe, Cllr. Nwabudike’s expulsion decision will be shortly communicated to the President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, and Chief Justice Francis Korkpor of the Supreme Court, as well as all courts throughout the Republic of Liberia.
Minutes after LNBA announced the expulsion of Mr. Nwabudike, a senior member of the bar, Cllr. Aamara Sheriff, described the decision as ‘illegal’ and that it undermines the earlier judgment (Opinon) of the Supreme Court conferring the counselorship of Nwabudike, which, according to Sheriff, solidified his citizenship.
“No one organization’s law is above the judgment of the Supreme Court,” Cllr. Sheriff claimed, “The court had declared Nwabudike citizenship. Who is the bar to revoke his admission as Counselor-At-Law?” Sheriff wondered.
“The bar cannot undo what the highest court had legally done and they cannot ask the court to withdraw its opinion,” Sheriff added.
“Nobody can interfere with the Supreme Court’s exercise of its constitutional powers, and from assuming any functions that are exclusively entrusted to it. It does not, however, allow the LNBA to review its opinion,” Sheriff noted.
However, Cllr. Gongloe said, the LNBA felt duty bound to investigate and find out what the truth is relative to Cllr. Nwabudike’s Liberian citizenship.
“As a professional body, the LNBA is under a duty at all times to constantly monitor and evaluate the moral and professional conduct of its members based on information acquired through complaints by individuals or through the public.
Gongloe said it was the very LNBA that recommended Cllr. Nwabudike to practice law before the Supreme Court for admission into the bar because he had passed relevant law tests of the country.
He boastfully said, the legal profession is unique among the professions in the country, because it is the only profession that is given protection by the Constitution in Article 21 (i) which provides that “There shall be absolute immunity from any government sanctions or interference in the performance of legal services as a Counsellor or Advocate.”
“Therefore, the LNBA is under a moral obligation to honor this protection provided by the constitution with the highest degree of integrity and credibility in order to prove to the people of Liberia that the legal profession is worthy of this unique protection. The LNBA could not ignore the issue of the citizenship status of one of its members, which information provided by him created doubt over the authenticity and veracity of his claim of Liberian citizenship,” Gongloe said.
Gongloe claimed that Nwabudike’s certificate of naturalization presented to the Senate showed that it was issued by Criminal Court ‘B’ at the Temple of Justice on May 13, 1982, when in fact that court was called the People’s Criminal Court ‘B’ during the regime of the People’s Redemption Council (PRC), thereby creating more doubt.
“Perusal of his various passports showed his birth dates as October 19, 1960, October 2, 1963, October 2, 1965 and October 2, 1969, and his 2004 Liberian passport carries his date of birth as October 2, 1963 and his name as A. Nkwuka Ndubuisi Nwabudike, instead of the name that appears on the roster of the LNBA and Supreme Court Bar, which is A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike. His Liberian national identification card carries his data of birth as Octobe 2, 1969 and his name as A. Ndubuisi Nkwuka Nwabudike three Ns.”
The LNBA boss also noted, “And, his application for marriage certificate dated January 22, 1992 filed by himself in handwriting carries his name as A. Ndubuisi Nwabudike, his date of birth as October 19, 1960 and his nationality as Nigerian.”
According to Gongloe, there is no record at Criminal Court ‘B’ to support Nwabudike’s Liberian citizenship claim.
The questions remain as to whether or not the Supreme Court is prepared to reverse its earlier decision to grant Nwabudike’s counselorship, as well as whether President Weah is also prepared to let go of Nwabudike as Executive Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).
Cllr. Nwabudike has repeatedly argued that he had not violated any provision of the code of professional ethics governing the conduct of lawyers.
Nwabudike also argues that his citizenship is given by the Government of Liberia and it is only the government that can challenge or revoke it. He also contended that the issue of citizenship is moot, since the issue was not raised when he was admitted as attorney-at-law and subsequently as counselor-at-law by the Supreme Court.
Prior to Nwabudike’s admittance to the Supreme Court as counsellor-a-law, the court by procedure must have inspected the records and thoroughly studied the report of its Grievance and Ethics Committee, and being satisfied that the said attorney (Nwabudike) had met all of the requirements to be accorded the privilege of being qualified as Counsellors-at-law, including (a) that he is a citizen of Liberia; (b) that he had graduated from a reputable and recognized law school, including the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia; (c) that he had been admitted into the practice of law in Liberia and had in fact practiced law within the Republic of Liberia for a period in excess of five (5) years; (d) that he is in good standing with the National and local bar associations; and (e) and that he is of good moral and ethical conduct.
Being a member of the LNBA or to continue enjoying the privileges that it provides, it is dependent on one maintaining the highest level of integrity including fraud. The Supreme Court has nothing to do with this, and his expulsion doesn’t mean he has lost his license to practice Law in Liberia.
If you have a legal case, hire Nwabudike to represent you since he has not lost his license to practice law in Liberia. SMH
Taylor Wilson, with the Supreme Court having sanctioned and honored the legitimate and bona fide citizenship of the Counsellor Nwabudike, no court in Liberia dare prevent Cllr. Nwabudike from practicing law in Liberia.
If I were Nwabudike I would forthwith sue the LNBA for their defamatory attack and have them pay punitive damages. That is because inter alia, their so called basis for their actions is frivolous and groundless, and driven by a malicious intent!
Mr. Taylor Wilson, I do not blame you believing that Cllr. Nwabudike can be stopped or banned from practicing law in Liberia by a mere “trade union” named the Liberian National Bar Association.
But read again what a senior member of the bar, Cllr. Aamara Sheriff fired at his own LNBA:
Petarus Dolo, you can describe a decision of the Supreme Court as “someones opinion.” But remember this henceforth, that an opinion or a decision of the Supreme Court, automatically translates into law!
Such law is conceptualized as JUDGE-MADE LAW! DECISIONS AND PRECEDENTS ARE LAWS!!! Such laws are even more solid than Statutory laws (laws made by the Legislature); since the Supreme Court has the authority and power to strike down laws made by the Legislature.
The problem with people as Tiawen Gongloe and some idiots making the LNBA a laughing stock, is that they go that little Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law (with hardly real professors of law or study materials), and then do no further studies in law. A common example is that this idiot (Gongloe) does not even understand his own Liberian Constitution.
The evidence of Tiawenś comprehension problem is seen in the foolś interpretation of Article 21(i) of the Constitution provides,”… There shall be absolute immunity from any government sanctions or interference in the performance of legal services as a Counsellor or Advocate…”
According to the clown, the diction “immunity” in that stipulation or provision means “the LNBA can even override decisions of the Supreme Court” or do that which is SOLELY the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court – eg. the banning of lawyers. See hereunder what a senior member of the LNBA Cllr. Amara Sheriff has said about Gongloeś ignorance and idiocy in action:
Has the Supreme Court rendered any decision on the citizenship of Nwabudike? If yes, please share the decision with me on this blog.
What I know is that some people tried to play politics with the Supreme Court, and the Supreme court, in return, played politics with them by emitting an opinion.
Kou, OPINION ≠ (is not equal to) DECISION.
Stop your abusive languages against Cllr. Gongloe. He is doing his job in the interest of Liberia.
If only some of you had experienced what some of us have experienced in those neighboring countries, you won’t be opening your mouths against your authorities like that.
There should be a time of politics amongst us, and a time to uphold our sovereignty and keep our pride.
I careless about your law you are preaching here, I care about people doing the right thing as they compel us to do in their respective countries.
If a Liberian were to be in such a case in any of those countries, the eyes that would peer at you alone will make your feet to wobble.
The president is breaking the law by keeping this guy at the other commission, this is why our path to a respected governance system will always be difficult due the unwillingness of our political leaders to enforce the law.
It’s just a matter of time, Belleyalah will pretty soon become famous again with dishonest politicians.
Bill Nagbe, etc. etc., the President is not breaking any law! The fact that a nominee may not be confirmed to a certain post, does not mean they cannot serve or be confirmed to another post within government!
Accordingly, Cllr. Nwabudike is a bona fide citizen of the Republic of Liberia constitutionally endowed with the rights to serve or work within any officialdom of the Republic of Liberia!
The Supreme Court of Liberia is the highest and final arbiter of disputes within Liberiaś territorial and or extra-territorial jurisdictions!
There is absolutely no where in our statutory or constitutional instruments that it is stipulated that an associational or sectional group (eg. LNBA) has any rights, authority, or powers, to disbar or terminate the practice of law of anyone! It is SOLELY the Supreme Court which has such rights, authority, and powers!
Its only in Liberia people like Gongloe and his cohorts or bunch of ignoramus can be seen as “lawyers”! They know nothing essential about jurisprudence or the judicial process! They fail to assimilate that the judicial process is not a place where one carries his or her emotions, wishful thinking, attachments, or political stupidity!
Counselor Nwabudike case is being begrudgingly masterminded by an overly Liberia National Bar Association inundated by a Tiawon Gongloe revenge.
Firstly, the authority to revoke a citizenship lies within the power of government and not a para- autonomous institution.
Secondly, a Supreme Court early decision cannot be rescinded.
Well, his Tiawen Gongloe ‘s grudge is now DISGRACING him as made manifest by his own colleagues who are reminding him Gongloe about the final arbitership of the SUPREME Court and the LEGAL PRINCIPLE OF REPOSE
The LNBA is simply disgracing itself. And that is the result or consequence of having a BAND OF IGNORAMUS as National Executive Council lead by a dull and corrupt guy as head of such an associational or sectional group.
IT IS ONLY THE Supreme Court of Liberia which has the authority, rights, and powers, to disbar anyone or terminate his or her practice of law in Liberia! And this is the tradition, practice, style, and norm, or opinio juris within the comity and community of nations across the globe!
This so called LNBA conducting itself in such an irresponsible, and totally unlawyerly , and mal-administrative manner, DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHTS, AUTHORITY, OR POWERS, – whether fundamental, actual, apparent, ostensible, not to talk about implied or inherent, to stop ANYONE from practicing law within the territorial or extra-territorial jurisdiction of Liberia!!!
Accordingly, The Supreme Court SHALL NEVER EVER reverse its earlier decision to grant Nwabudike’s counselorship!!! Not only President Weah, but no President shall ever, based on such frivolous claims of the so called LNBA, let go of Nwabudike (or anyone) as Executive Chairman of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). NEVER!
Do not get “carried away” by whatever is mentioned of the LNBA in the Liberian Constitution! The LNBA IS MERELY LIKE OR AS ANY ASSOCIATIONAL GROUP OR SECTIONAL GROUP- sometimes referred to as sectional group or protective or functional group existing to advance or protect the material interests of its members! PERIOD!!!
Did you read the investigation findings? Or perhaps you read it but you don’t believe it? How did you come to the conclusion you did?
Tiawen Gongloe is a very stupid boy who does not think and act as a lawyer. He displayed similar silly behavior during the past administration when he misled Tipoteh who ended up scratching his head when the SUPREME Court threw their case out through the back window of the court. In his Tiawen Gongloe ‘s idiocy and ignorance of the law, he misled Kabineh Janneh with his Gongloe’s silly layman’s arguments which ended up with Kabineh sweating on the Senate’s floor, after their ethnic/religious/subdivisional plot or stupidity failed.
Some of what you said about Mr. Gongloe is true, but the facts in this case merits the action taken by the LNBA. If Mr. Nwabudike believes he has been wronged, he can litigate. On the other hand, there are many idiots in Liberia who never went to law school nor sat a bar exam, but the Supreme Court gave them license to practice law because “they served in government.” The system is so corrupt and perverse that it’s hard to know what is real of fake. When I found out that someone I personally know was a counselor in Liberia, I almost fell off my chair. The whole system is based on lies and deceit. Terrible people…
Does someone’s opinion automatically translates to law? If so, show the article (title, number, letter) making an opinion a law of the highest court in our land.
I wish this nonsense had been in any of those countries (Nigeria, Mali, etc.), will that Nwabudike ever stay in that country?
I pray and hope for Liberia to remain sweet Liberia to welcome all to live and enjoy peace and prosperity!