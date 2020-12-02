LNBA Threatens Tough Action against Delinquent Lawyers

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has threatened to take some drastic actions against lawyers, law firms, and others who have failed to comply with their financial obligations to the organization.

Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, President of the LNBA, says since 2017, they agreed on the mandatory contribution, which counselors-at-law have to pay US$1,000, attorneys-at-law US$500, law school students US$100 and law firms US$1,000, no member has met up with his or her respective obligation.

According to the LNBA President, one of the measures to institute against delinquent members is to withhold their licenses to prevent them from practicing law in the country for the year 2021.

In Gbarnga, Bong County where the Bar held its convention from November 26-29, 2020, Cllr. Gongloe said: “The deadline for payment of this contribution was convention 2017 and it is therefore overdue, and no further excuse will be accepted by the National Executive Council for non-payment of these contributions anymore,” Cllr. Gongloe said, adding, “let it be known that your humble servant is among lawyers who have paid contributions for themselves and their law firms.”

LNBA 2020 Convention Banner (Credit: Peter Toby)

In an effort to institute the measure, Cllr. Gongloe said the National Executive Council has decided that every member of the LNBA pays at least twenty-five percent of the mandatory contributions that was approved when the project started in 2017.

The 25 percent payment, Cllr. Gongloe said, is an additional pre-condition for obtaining license for the year 2021.

Giving his report to the body, Cllr. Gongloe said nothing much was done by the building committee that is responsible for the construction of the long awaited office of one of the oldest professional institutions in the country that is clothed with the authority to ensure the rule of law is adhered to.

He blamed it largely on the COVID-19 which, according to him, made the association not to have sufficient resources to continue the project this year.

Gongloe assured the body that the executive committee is committed to making the building project the number one priority in the coming year.