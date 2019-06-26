LMDA to Assess Challenges, Progress on June 29

The leadership of the Liberia Medical and Dental Association (LMDA) has set June 29, 2019 for a mass meeting in order to assess the association’s challenges as well as well as successes over a relative period of time.

In a press statement issued recently the President of the LMDA, Dr. Emmanuel Ekynaibah said the holding of quarterly meetings is a customary practice of the healthcare provider organization in order to understand what the past has left for reflection as well as what is there for the betterment of the future.

“The Liberia Medical and Dental Association (LMDA) will hold its second quarterly meeting in Montserrado County in the city of Monrovia at the J. F. Kennedy Medical Center. Doctors, dentists, Medical students, along with other health workers are expected to attend the meeting,” the stamen said.

LMDA is the largest professional group of doctors and dentists in Liberia. The quarterly assembly or meeting takes place after every three months and not less than three regular assemblies to consider and review the programs and activities of the Association and its component organs in accordance with the constitution and by-laws of the association.

“During these meetings, selected members of the LMDA make presentations which are geared towards improving the healthcare delivery system in Liberia,” Dr. Ekynaibah said.

“LMDA is calling for the concerted efforts of all medical doctors and dentists to enable the association to continue to have substantial impact within the health care delivery system in Liberia. We also call on the support of the government and all international organizations working with the objective of improving the health care delivery system in Liberia to collaborate with us in improving healthcare in Liberia,” the LMDA president said.

At the beginning of 2019, the new LMDA administration association, headed by Dr. Ekynaibah, held its first medical outreach and quarterly meeting at Phebe Hospital, Bong County.

Hundreds of patients faced with different kinds of diseases, but who could not afford quality medical services due to lack of money, benefited from the free medical outreach carried out by over one hundred volunteer doctors; dentists and health workers.

Dr. Ekynaibah has admonished all members of LMDA to attend the planned June 29 meeting as their concerns relative to the forward march of the association will be treated with due diligence.

Over time, the regular quarterly meetings have attracted many doctors, dentists and other health workers, whose collective efforts continue to contribute to the success of the association in its quest to provide the necessary medical assistance to those in need, mainly those who lack the financial means to pay for their treatment.

The LMDA was established in November, 1963 and its constitution’s preamble states the following: “In pursuance of unity and fraternity to foster and maintain cordial relations among members of this noble medical profession; agreeing to identify, support and promote health programs; recognizing the need for the representative body to promote, maintain and propagate the honor, nobility, care and direction of the medical profession.