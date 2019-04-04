LMDA Kicks Off Quarterly Medical Outreach in Bong County

The leadership of the Liberia Medical and Dental Association (LMDA), with support from its partners, over the weekend executed the first phase of its 2019 medical outreach program by performing ‘free surgeries’ on patients at the Phebe and C.B. Dunbar hospitals in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The program was instituted to help low or no-income earners access quality healthcare without paying for the services.

LMDA president, Dr. Emmanuel K. Ekyeinabah, led an array of medical professionals, including surgeons, ophthalmologists (eye doctors) and dentists to render the services to over 200 patients ‘free of charge.’

Many of those who benefited from the outreach came from communities in Gbarnga, and nearby towns and villages.

Some of the materials LMDA donated to the patients included wheel chairs, notebooks, toys, and clothes.LMDA’s mission, according to Dr. Ekyeinabah, is to enable people with various ailments access free medical treatments.

He added, “we came to help our people with curable illnesses live without being troubled by this no money syndrome to pay for the treatment.”

According to Ekyeinabah, under his leadership, Liberians and other residents will feel the impact of the country’s health sector, even though there are challenges in the sector.

“We all know that there are challenges, but there is no need to overemphasize those conditions. As part of our mission, we are certain that the lives the locals will benefit from our support,” Ekyeinabah promised, amid cheers from fellow doctors prior to the starting of the outreach activities.

He underscored the need for government and partners to pay urgent attention to the country’s health sector so that ordinary citizens, including people with mental disorders, are properly treated and in time.

The head of the Bong County health team, Dr. Adolphus T. Yeiah, expressed gratitude to Dr. Ekyeinabah for making the county first on list of counties for the LMDA’s medical outreach.

“Although we live in a third world country, where access to almost the best of every good service, including health, is a serious challenge, we are willing to serve our people, because we are not strangers to our country’s challenges,” Dr. Yeiah said.

Dr. Kour Elma Geah, who earlier welcomed the LMDA team to the C.B. Dunbar Hospital, said the people of Bong County are grateful for the ‘free medical services’ the LMDA rendered them.

“We are happy that you selected Bong County as the first on your nationwide medical and humanitarian outreach program. It is our prayer that God places His healing upon our patients as we try to provide them medical care,” Dr. Geah said.

In addition to surgical operations and other medical services carried out during the outreach program, the LMDA donated assorted items such as teddy bears, notebooks and clothes to patients, mainly children at both the Phebe and the C.B. Dunbar hospitals.

They also distributed drugs and a few wheelchairs for disabled persons in Phebe and Gbarnga respectively.

One of the beneficiaries, Dee Z. Jones, expressed joy for the gesture.

“I never expected this today. I came here to do a check up on my tooth which has been aching me for weeks,” Jones, who received one of the wheelchairs, said in appreciation.

The Association’s medical outreach program is the first of its quarterly outreach to hospitals and other health facilities across the country.

At the close of the exercise, the LMDA held a special capacity-building session with all the doctors and physicians present. Some of them came from Nigeria, India and Liberia to share knowledge and experience with the newly qualified Liberian doctors.

The Liberia Bank for Development and Investment, Ecobank, the Great Commission Movement, Global Pharmaceuticals, Sethi Brothers Company and Boutros Security Service are partners of the LMDA in its quest to provide quality medical care, including surgeries, to the locals.