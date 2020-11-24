LMC Holds T-o-T with Editors on Forest Reportage

As part of its many efforts aimed at enhancing the capacity of Liberian journalists to diversify their reportage in the forest sector, the Liberia Media Center (LMC) in collaboration with the Multi-stakeholders Forestry Governance Project (MFGAP) has concluded a one-day training of trainers’ workshop with newsroom editors.

The one-day media training, which brought together editors and senior reporters from various media outlets including the print, electronic and online media, was held at the Crown Hotel in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Speaking at the occasion, the Program Officer and lead facilitator at the forum, Francis Brewer, stressed the importance of the media’s role in society and how such a role can make a difference in the forest sector.

According to Mr. Brewer, the training was aimed at brushing media managers to be acquainted with forest sector in their coverage.

“The intention of this training is to bring media managers up to speed so that they are aware of what we are doing in the forest sector. This is to improve and increase media coverage in the forest sector. We have conducted series of trainings in different thematic areas including the Freedom of Information Act, investigative reporting and this time, we are having this editors’ training,” said Brewer.

“This is geared towards enabling editors to have the leverage of what has been ongoing in the sector. This is meant for us to brainstorm on issues bordering the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) and other issues regarding the forest sector,” he stated.

“There is a need that we cover the forest sector effectively and efficiently. It is through the media that the society voice will be amplified and it is through the media that the concessionaires will be able to live up to their responsibilities. There is a serious need for media to be in this program,” added Menyou, Director of Program at the LMC.