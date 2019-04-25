LLA Delegation Meets Several Liberians in Sweden

The Liberia Land Authority delegation to Sweden has been holding discussions with authorities at Lantmäteriet and touring their facilities in Gavel and Norrtalji, a release has said. Lantmäteriet, is the Swedish Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registration Authority.

The visit is part of a knowledge-exchange tour covered under the inception phase of the five-year Capacity Building Project for inclusive Land Administration and Management in Liberia. According to the release, the implementation of the project is expected to begin in July 2019.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on a cross-section of Liberians who are members of the Liberian Swedish Association (LSA) in Stockholm.

The LSA seeks to unite and foster peace, social integration and communal networking among Liberians and descendants of Liberians living in Sweden and Swedes who have lived in Liberia.

At a well-attended Easter recreational program organized by LAS for Liberian children and some African nationals living in Sweden, the Land Use and Management Commissioner at the Liberia Land Authority, Ellen Pratt, commended the organizers of the program and encouraged them to remain peaceful and law abiding.

She informed them about the land reform processes that have taken place in Liberia over the years and that plans are underway to fully implement the Land Rights Act of 2018, which gives communities the full bundle of rights over their lands.

The President of the Liberian Association in Sweden, Mr. David Ford, told the LLA delegation that the primary mission of LSA is to uphold, preserve and educate Liberian descendants born in Sweden through social activities such as traditional Liberian events and identify with community members during difficult times.

Mr. Ford also mentioned that the LSA leadership and community members are planning to launch a humanitarian initiative dubbed, “Let Liberians Living in Sweden Help Underprivileged Children in Liberia”.

