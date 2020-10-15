Living Water Int’l Recounts Its Progress in Liberia

— Celebrates 30-yrs of existence

A Christian charitable organization; Living Water International, has celebrated its 30 years of existence in Liberia.

The celebration, which took place in Ganta, Nimba County brought together Liberians of all works of life, especially residents in the counties where the Christian charity is implementing water, sanitation and hygiene programs.

Recounting its activities in Liberia, the Country Director Austin Nyaplue, said the charity commenced its WASH services in Montserrado and later in Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Grand Cape Mount and presently in Nimba counties.

In all these counties, the charity head informed guests attending the 30th anniversary celebration, that the organization has been providing safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services through the Community Led Total Sanitation program.

Mr. Nyaplue said in 2004, shortly after the war ended in Liberia, Living Water staff came to Liberia to assess the water situation. The visit revealed the great need and opportunity to help communities access safe drinking water in the war-ravaged country.

Since then, the charity has grown into a full water, sanitation and hygiene program, actively addressing WASH needs of Liberians in the country.

It has implemented WASH programs in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Maryland, working directly with county governments in the construction of new wells, repairing broken hand pumps, and hygiene and sanitation education, using the community-led Total Sanitation.

The charity used the 30th anniversary celebration, which was marked by a fund raising program, to encourage residents of Nimba County to join the charity raise the amount of US$5,000 for the construction of hand pumps.

Presently the Country Director disclosed that living Water is working in 30 communities in the county providing safe drinking water to the inhabitants.

Delivering the keynote address at the occasion, the Pastor of the Bethel Central Church in Ganta, Nimba, Rev. John Baryougar, encouraged Liberians to always get involved in initiatives that will be remembered by others.

Rev. Baryougar praised living Water International Liberia for providing safe drinking water to Liberians as a means of getting rid of water-borne diseases and improving their lives.

He encouraged guests of the program to be supportive of the charity’s initiatives.

Also speaking, Nimba County Superintendent Nelson Korkor commended Living Water for selecting Nimba for the provision of safe drinking water.

Superintendent Korkor assured the charity that the county authority remains cooperative toward ensuring that its work in the county is successful.

Living Water International is operating in Africa, Asia, and America providing safe drinking water to the neediest communities and preaching the Word of God.