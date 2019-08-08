LISGIS to Conduct National Census in December

By Carleen G. Boah, Cub reporter

The Liberia Institute of Statistic and Geo-Information Services (GISGIS), says it is fully prepared to conduct the 2019 National Population and Housing Census (NPHC) across the country by December 2019.

LISGIS communications director, Varfee Holmes, who made the disclosure on Friday, August 2, at a news conference in Monrovia, said currently, LISGIS has raised about 50 percent of what is required to conduct the census nationwide.

Holmes said that contributing donor agencies, partners and the Liberian government have made initial contributions to the process through the pool fund.

He said the Swedish Government has committed US$7.8 million to the process, and has so far made available US$4 million of that amount, while the World Bank has also made available US$1 million out of this US$6 million commitment.

Additionally, Holmes said that the Liberian government has also provided US$1 million, out of the US$6 million commitment to the process.

Currently, he said that they are engaging the national government for the rest of the money to be made available to ensure a smooth process, adding that they are so far receiving a fruitful response.

The LIGIS spokesman told reporters that as part of their preparation stage, a full shipment of logistical supplies for the exercise, including vehicles and other operational materials for the commencement of the first phase of the Census on the way.

Already, he said that a joint nationwide Census preparedness assessment has been completed between LIGIS and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The assessment, among other things, was intended to monitor LIGIS’s infrastructure, logistical, technical and other facilities available, which will subsequently pave the way for the deployment of technical and professional staff of the entity.

As part of additional preparations of LIGIS, Holmes said a local technical team of the entity will depart Liberia for Malawi, Egypt, South Africa and Ethiopia to obtain first-hand knowledge and experience on how they recently conducted their respective countries digital Census processes.

Accordingly, Mr. Holmes said that a Census consultant hired by UNFPA is in the country for the exercise.

While in the country, Holmes said, the consultant will conduct an assessment of LIGIS’S technical and statistical capacity, human, financial, as well as infrastructural capacities of the entity for the conduct of the Census, and at the same time, recommend would be gaps that should be filled in for the smooth operations of the process.

Furthermore, Holmes said that a Census Technical Adviser will shortly arrive in the country and will be followed by an international Census consultant.

He said both experts will work to prepare the way for a smooth conduct of the geography planning exercise, which takes centerstage ahead of the Census enumeration process.

However, the statistical house is said to be seeking extension from the Legislature for the successful conduct of the exercise.