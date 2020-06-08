LIPACE Launches L$2.2M COVID-19 Care Package

The Liberia Institute for the Promotion of Academic Excellence (LIPACE) with support from partners has recently launched a COVID Care Package of L$ 2.2 million in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties, to assist local communities and parents of the program’s beneficiaries under its Second Chance program.

LIPACE, a non-profit institution, was established in 2008 based on the firm belief that a nation’s human capital is its most important resource and out of a sense of obligation to contribute to Liberia’s post-conflict recovery through properly educating its youth.

The mission of LIPACE is to promote academic excellence and reduce the performance and divergence gap amongst secondary students as well as create equity between male and female through intellectual development, thereby ensuring an inclusive and better living environment for all through scaled-up programs and schools, interventions led by youth in affected regions, skill training seminars, workshop and capacity building initiatives which empower and develop young people.

Benjamin M. Freeman, Jr., LIPACE Executive Director, during the distribution said empowering local communities and parents through non-food and food support significantly contributes to building resilient communities, as they provide an opportunity to support existing efforts to ensure continued learning at home by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and partners.

Freeman said the institution’s L$ 2.2 million COVID Care Package is intended to help contribute to recovery efforts and mitigate the impact of the virus on rural communities in Grand Cape and Bomi counties.

He named Zordee, Nyamah, Jah-Konah, New Road, Tai Town, Coleman Hill, Gbargmy’s Town, Ndormagbay, Johnson Farm, Nimba Point, Ballah’s Town, Kon’s Town, Sawmill, and Medina across Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties that benefited from the care package.

Freeman disclosed that 730 households, including the leadership structure, benefited from 730 bags of 25 kg rice, 30 pieces of (90 L) hand-washing barrels, detergents, and school supplies (copybooks, pencils, pens) to support existing continued learning programs such as the MoE’s School by Radio Program.

Evelyn Twum, County Education Officer, expressed gratitude to LIPACE and donor partners for supporting school going kids and parents.

She said the support will play a key role in ensuring every student has the tools and support needed to learn from home, despite COVID-19.