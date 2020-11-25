LINSU Honors Best Performing Students in WASSSCE 2020

As part of efforts to encourage students to do better in their high school studies across Liberia, the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU) has honored four students who performed exceptionally well in this year’s West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSSCE).

The leadership of LINSU awarded at least the five best-performed students for the level of qualities and values they have brought to Liberia’s academic environment in the regional academic evaluation.

At an elaborate program held in honour of the International Students’ Day on November 17, 2020, in Monrovia, the leadership of LINSU said it was impressed of the students’ performance, LINSU stood tall as the first organization nationwide to acknowledge and honour the gigantic achievability of the five best-performing students in the above mentioned public examinations.

Among the four students who were honored include Blessing Jalieba and Alice Wright from the St. Teresa Convent, as well as Lela Wapoe from the Light International School.

Two male students also performed excellently, one from the Carver Mission Academy, and the other from the Gray D. Allison High School.

Speaking at the occasion, LINSU Vice President for National Affairs, D. Josiah Wammah, said the leadership of LINSU thought it was important to recognize these students for their exceptional performance in these exams.

Mr. Wammah, however, extended special thanks and appreciation to the students for the level of academic effectiveness validated by them during the exams. He then called for unity in the student community in the motherland.

The event which was held in observance of International Students Day brought together parents and guardians of the underscored graduating senior secondary students, there were towering affirmations in glamorous support of the achievements of the students. Many parents who graced the occasion were fascinated by the academic prowess of the five performing students.

However, the occasion was well attended by an array of guests including from the Ministry of Education, represented by Assistant Minister Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee; Parents Teacher Associations; Lift Initiative; the Vice President of the All African Student Union, Western African region Varney Alieu Jersey; the leadership of the National Education Coalition of Liberia (NECOL), represented by Mr. Jonah Nyanpen; the Vanguard Student Unification Party from the University of Liberia and other campus-based political movements, amongst many others.