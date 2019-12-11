LINAM Hosts Swedish Jazz Trio in Christmas Concert

The Liberia National Academy of Music (LINAM) in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia will present a night of Christmas Carols starring the Liberia Premier Choral Society and top Swedish musicians from the Royal Academy of Music, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Christmas Concert is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Ashmun Street, Monrovia.

Swedish Musicians Torbjörn Gulz, Erik Lanninger and Sebastine Jonsson are visiting Liberia and will be sharing the Swedish Christmas experience with Liberians in a beautiful evening of Jazz and classical music in an exciting mix — two pianists and a saxophonist.

The evening will be open to the general public and will feature Christmas carols mixed with classical and jazz music.

Following the December 12 event, the music academy will also host a closed event on December 13 for executive guests and dignitaries where only invitation will be allowed for entry.

Torbjörn Gulz is a Swedish jazz pianist and musician with over 25 years. Since 1995, Torbjörn has taught at the Royal college of Music in Stockholm, where he holds a position as associate professor in piano and jazz theory. He has also written a book on jazz-arranging.

Another Swedish Pianist, Erik Lanninger, is a senior lecturer in interpretation at the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm. Since his debut with the Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra, playing Prokofiev Piano Concerto in C, Erik Lanninger has been a frequently engaged soloist and chamber musician. Erik has toured in Sweden and the Nordic countries, Balticum, Russia, major cities in Western Europé and in the United States of America.

Sebastian Jonsson is a composer and bandleader as well and he has written music for many different ensembles, most prominently for his own quintet “Sebastians Kompisar”. He started his music career when he began to play alto saxophone in the local music school at age nine. Sebastian has played in many different local big bands and ensembles during his teenage years and in 2014. He and the band “Thundercat” won the award for best youth jazz band at the Swedish “Jazzfinal” competition.

Currently is in its fifth year, the Liberia National Academy of Music, has grown to become a musical arts organization with a local identity and an international outlook. The Academy has had quite an eventful year so far. In early April, the Academy, represented by vocal ensemble, the Liberia Premier Choral Society (LIPCS), honored an invitation to participate in the ECOWAS Choir Festival in Lomé, Togo. Later that same month, LIPCS honored another invitation, this time to perform a concert at The Great Hall of the University of Ghana campus at Legon.

In July, LINAM celebrated its fifth anniversary by hosting a three-day music business conference, featuring Jeff Thompson a renowned British Musician and Educator of UN-convention, U.K. The conference brought together different choirs, recording artists, musicians to learn about the using their craft as a business venture. The conference climaxed with a concert at the Monrovia City Hall.