LIMPAC Fortifies Legislative Budget Office

The Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC), a policy think tank and capacity-building centre within the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has presented a consignment of huge assorted office supplies to the Legislative Budget Office (LBO), the technical policy analysis arm at the Liberia National legislature.

The purpose of the donation is to strengthen the capacity and understanding of the staffers of the LBO about policy analysis on critical developmental reforms, including the formulation and performance analysis of the National Budget to support their recommendations to members of the Liberian Legislature for decision making and strengthening of the overall public Management reforms across government.

The items presented on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 include, computers, printers, photocopiers, projectors, internet modems, office furniture, and other assorted offices supplies.

LIMPAC Executive Director, Del Francis Wreh, who presented the items on behalf of Minister Samuel D. Tweah, chairperson of the Board of Management of LIMPAC and Minister of Finance and Development Planning, noted that the LBO was created by Legislative enactment, Modeled after the US Congressional Budget Office to provide technical support to the Liberian Legislature through its committees on Ways, Means, Budget, Finance and Development Planning, by undertaking an impartial analysis of revenues and public expenditures forecasts and outturns as contained in the budget proposal of the President of Liberia to inform the Legislature’s consideration and approval of the draft national budgets.

Mr. Wreh thanked Minister Tweah for the support to LIMPAC activities and give assurances of LIMPAC’s continued support engagement with the National Legislature through the LBO in a collaborative fashion to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes relative to the analysis and interpretation of the national budget, and other public policy instruments.

He further said that LIMPAC will also leverage on its network of donor partners to intercede on behalf of the LBO and other technical support units within the Liberian Legislature to boost collective productivity across government.

Mr. Wreh, and international development specialist with an emphasis in public Financial Management, and international Taxation for Duke University in North Carolina, the United States of America, expressed confidence in the management team of the LBO headed by its Acting Director Othello S. Tarbah, a certified Budget Specialist also from Duke University, to perform satisfactorily and move the LBO to higher standards in supporting the legislative agenda of Liberia.

In remarks, LBO Acting Director paid a special tribute to the LIMPAC Board Chair and Finance Minister, Samuel Tweah, Jr. describing him as a man of high professional standards and a respectable public financial management practitioner who has taken Liberia’s public financial management endeavors to higher heights.

Mr. Tarbah said the gesture was an exercise in ‘triangulation’ which, according to him, will go a long way in Legislative strengthening.

He said the logistics came at the time LBO is analyzing the Draft FY2020/2021 national budget for passage by the legislature.

Mr. Tarblah noted that the items arrived on time, and will expedite critical analyses, recommendations, and decisions on the passage of the proposed budget now being considered by the Legislature.

He called on the fiscal authorities of government for continuing constructive engagement at all levels of the budget process.