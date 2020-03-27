Life Imprisonment for Journalist Killer

The 11th Judicial Circuit Court in Tubmanburg, Bomi County on Wednesday, March 26, 2019, convicted Jonathan Williams and sentenced him to life imprisonment at the Monrovia Central Prison for Killing Super FM Journalist, Tyron Brown, on the night of April 15, 2018, in Monrovia.

Williams without remission of this sentence is expected to spend his remaining days on earth at the Zwedru Correctional Palace.

About a week ago, Jonathan Williams was convicted of murder for killing Tyron Brown in 2018.

After the ruling, the defense lawyers took exception to Judge Nancy Sammy’s judgment by taking an appeal to the Supreme Court.

After presiding over the case for at least a month, Judge Sammy came down with a guilty verdict which the prosecution had earlier asked for- life imprisonment- and her ruling yesterday just concurred with that.

On March 6, 2020, Jonathan Williams admitted in an open court that he stabbed the victim three times, but insisted it was done in ‘self-defense.’

Defendant Williams was indicted by the Grand Jury of Montserrado County for allegedly killing Journalist Tyron Brown in the Du-Port Road Community, Paynesville.

The government also charged defendant Williams with murder along with Edwina and Alice Youti, two sisters who were also charged with criminal facilitation and conspiracy in connection to the case.

However, the charges against the two sisters were dropped by Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh.

Brown had gone to Williams’ house in an attempt to visit one of his nieces who was not identified when he was stabbed to death by Williams, which prosecutors claimed was witnessed by the sisters.

Defendants Alice and Edwina were jointly indicted with the prime defendant, Jonathan Williams, by the government for the death of Tyron A. Browne.

The sisters were charged with hindering law enforcement on grounds that they allegedly, deliberately and criminally concealed information about the murder of Journalist Browne by defendant Williams from April 15 up to his arrest on April 20, when he was subsequently charged with murder.

Based on those charges, the Youtis’ legal team, headed by Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, prayed Judge Roosevelt Willie to separately try co-defendants Alice and Edwina from Williams because the indictment charging the two Co-defendants for hindering law enforcement did not point out any acts of conspiracy and facilitation by them to commit the alleged act of murder.

Despite their arguments, Judge Willie proceeded to deny and subsequently demand that the defendant and co-defendants be jointly tried. This, therefore, led Cllr. Massaquoi to file for a writ of certiorari, contending that only the magisterial court has jurisdiction over the matter and not Criminal Court ‘A.’