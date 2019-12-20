LICPA to Host 2nd ECOWAS, ABWA Joint Congress

Solicit support of stakeholders

The general Council of the Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA) has unanimously endorsed the Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA) as the host of its flagship and high-level, the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS/ABWA Joint Congress, scheduled for the early part of 2021.

Prior to the Joint Congress, according to LICPA president Victor Tanwone, LICPA will host the ABWA’s general council meeting, scheduled for March 23 or 24, 2020.

ABWA is a global organization for the accountancy profession, comprising more than 175 member and associate organizations in 130 countries and jurisdictions, representing nearly 3 million professional accountants. It is a regional organization of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

LICPA is the national Professional Accounting Organization (PAO) of Liberia and a member of ABWA. It originally came into being, in 1933, as The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Liberia Limited, under authority of an Act of the National Legislature of Liberia in that year. It is a member body of ABWA and the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).

Mr. Tanwone made these disclosures at a press conference in Monrovia following ECOWAS/ABWA Joint Inaugural Congress in Banjul, The Gambia from December 4-7, 2019. Liberia’s preferment to host these regional accountancy events, according to him, is a milestone not only for his LICPA, but for Liberia.

“For me, as a person and President of the LICPA, these are massive and historic achievements for our noble institute, profession and Liberia,” he said.

The hosting of these events, he noted, places a Professional Accountancy Organization (PAO) strategically within the programs of ECOWAS and other donors present, especially considering the professional and successful manner in which they are held.

“We are glad that these meetings are coming to Liberia. These are as a result of our passionate desire and as one of my strategic objectives to always ably represent and make a case for the LICPA at any high level meetings of important stakeholders and donors.”

“While in Gambia, we were able to bid and lobby with the ECOWAS Commission and ABWA Council for the LICPA to host the next ECOWAS/ABWA Joint Congress scheduled for November 2021,” he said, adding that it was not an easy decision for both bodies (ECOWAS and ABWA) to make, as many other PAOs were also interested.

Mr. Tanwone was asked to chair Plenary Session Two of the congress in The Gambia, a task which he reportedly executed with extraordinary distinction.

The LICPA president noted that he would like for Liberia to follow the path of The Gambia that did an excellent job in hosting the inaugural joint congress. GICA is one of the smallest PAOs within the Sub-region but despite her size, her members zealously pull out in their numbers and signed up for the Congress, not considering the poor state of the nation’s economy and their own economic conditions. “I am surprise to also know that some members who are on holidays or business trips outside the Country did signed up and paid for their congress slot while absent, bravo to GICA. We take note of this”.

While also attending the 49th Annual Accountants’ Conference in Abuja Nigeria, which preceded the Banjul conference in 2019, Mr. Tanwone made an official request to the President and Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants, Nigeria (ICAN) to conduct a Quality Review of member firms on a pro bono basis.

In response to Tanwone’s request, the ICAN president said: “Hon. Members of Council, the general membership of LICPA, the request has been approved by the Governing Council of ICAN. A team of expert will arrive in Monrovia in early January to conduct the review.”

“Honorable members of Council, my professional colleagues, I solicit your unflinching support to embrace the generosity of the ECOWAS Commission and ABWA by pulling our energies and resources to make these events second to none in the history of ECOWAS and ABWA Congresses, and also by emulating the approach of the members of the Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (GICA),” he said.

“It is incumbent upon LICPA’s membership and leadership to showcase our abilities and capacities to position our dear Institute strategically among the communities of PAOs regionally and globally by coming out in our numbers by signing up for the event and participating actively.”

He said that early next year, the LICPA leadership will call an emergency meeting of members to put forth initial strategies for the successful participation of all members.

“We want to solicit the support of the governing Council, our general membership, the government, the donor community, the Public and Private sectors Business Leaders and all other Stakeholders for a major event that is scheduled to hold in the not too distant future, specifically November 2021.”

The President is appealing to members of the LICPA‘s governing council, the general membership of the to provide the needed support to ensure that the event is successful.