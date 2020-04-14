LIBSWA Launches Fumigation Exercise

— The Process Targets Market Sites in Monrovia

The Liberia Solid Waste Management Association (LIBSWA) has begun fumigating and disinfecting markets with the objective of creating a safe environment around market buildings in Monrovia as Liberia battles the deadly Coronavirus.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise at the Clar Weah Market in Paynesville, the President of LIBSWA, George Howe, said the exercise is his organization’s way of supporting government to combat COVID-19 virus.

He commended members of LIBSWA for allocating funding for the fumigation exercise for the various market buildings and grounds.

Meanwhile, Mr. Howe has disclosed that the process of disinfecting market buildings will be extended to other parts of the country.

In remarks, the president of the Liberian Business Association, James Strother, described the initiative on the part of LIBSWA as a sign of unity in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Mr. Strother said LIBA will shortly embark on a process of providing nose masks to marketers with the aim of protecting them.

He admonished marketers to ensure that they assist the government in putting a halt to the spread of the virus.

The LIBA president pledged his organization’s support to LIBSWA as it continues to disinfect markets in Monrovia and environs.

For her part, the President of the Liberia Marketing Association, Alice Yeebahn said the initiative by LIBSWA is worth emulating because it serves as a way of creating a healthy environment for marketers.

Madam Yeebahn noted that the LMA is prepared and ready to support the Liberia Solid Waste Management Association in the process.

“I am urging other Liberians to emulate a good example of LIBSWA” she added.

The Clar Weah, Duport Road and Old Road Markets were sanitized by the Liberia Solid Waste Management Association.

Speaking at the old Road Market, the Secretary-General of LIBSWA, James Mulbah said the engagement of markets by his organization through fumigation will contribute immensely to the fight against COVID19.

Mr. Mulbah praised LIBSWA members for their hard work and encouraged them to be part of the process in weeks to come to ensure that other markets are disinfected.