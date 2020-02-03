Liberty Theological Seminary Poised to Resume Tuition-Free Education

The Liberty Theological Seminary (LTS) has announced the reopening of the institution to help relieve needy Christian leaders and pastors from stress due to payment of tuition.

A tuition-free Christian Institution, the LTS was closed as a result of the civil war in Liberia and helped to support many people.

The President of the Liberty Theological Seminary (LTS), Rev. Dr. Roosevelt Zarwulugbo Liberty, Sr. said the tuition-free Christian Education aims to help needy pastors and other church leaders in Liberia and beyond.

Dr. Liberty said registration for academic year 2019-2020 is in progress and classes will begin on March 1, 2020.

He said enrollment will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and urged church leaders and pastors to make use of this opportunity.

Rev. Dr. Liberty is the National President of Church of the Believers (COB) and the Alliance World Fellowship (AWF) of the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA), with headquarters in Liberia.

Dr. Liberty is also the President of Africa International Christian Mission (AICM), Inc. with headquarters in Boynton Beach, Florida, USA.

Dr. Liberty is an author, theologian, professor, scholar, and missiologist. He served in the United States of America for more than fifteen years as a missionary, along with his wife, Mother Esther Liberty.

The couple returned to Liberia to help the Christian Community and the country as a whole.

President Rev. Dr. Roosevelt Zarwulugbo Liberty, Sr. said LTS will be offering certificates in Theology, ministry, and missions, diploma in Theology, ministry and missions and an associate degree in Theology, Religious Education, and Missions.

“Bachelor’s degree in Theology, Missions, Religious Education, and Ministry, Master’s degree in Divinity and Missions, as well as a Master’s degree in Christian Leadership,” he said, will also be offered.

“Classes will be held at the Christian High School between 15th & 16th Streets Sinkor, Monrovia, during the evening hours and on Saturdays,” Dr. Liberty said.

Presently, he added, the seminary’s Library has over 15,000 assorted books and more to be added, and over half a million online books and other resources that would make their learning easier.