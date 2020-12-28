Liberia’s Highest Athletics Licenced Coach Dies at 58

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) is mourning the loss of its Chairman on Technical Affairs, Coach Frederick Massaquoi. He was 58.

Coach Massaquoi, popularly known as “Coach Mass”, was Liberia’s highest internationally certified athletics coach, certified as a Level 4 Senior Athletics Coach from World Athletics (WA).

World Athletics (as of October 2019, formerly known as the International Amateur Athletic Federation and International Association of Athletics Federations), is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, covering track and field, cross country running, road running, racewalking, mountain running, and ultra running. Included in its charge are the standardization of rules and regulations for the sports, recognition and management of world records, and the organization and sanctioning of athletics competitions, including the World Athletics Championships. (Wikipedia)

Coach Massaquoi died in Sierra Leone from a protracted illness on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Prior to his death, he was a candidate for certification as a full World Athletics lecturer after he should have completed the Level 5 Senior Coaching Education Certification Scheme.

The WA Level 4 Coach certificate was designed to ensure that each country has coaches qualified to an international standard to enable its athletics programs to function as effectively as possible. He was a Level 1 lecturer in 2012.

The late Coach Masaquoi also served as LAF Chairman for Technical Affairs from 2017 up to his death and also served for over 15 years as Head Coach of the LAF.

He was Liberia’s highest licensed athletics coach, the rest of the coutry’s coaches being at Level I and II.

“He was one of the pioneers in athletics, is irreplaceable, and will be really missed,” LAF President Mulbah Zaza said.

“The LAF extends condolences to the bereaved family, especially his daughter, Ms. Lucy Massaquoi — Liberia’s leading female long-distance runner,” he added.