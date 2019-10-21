Liberia’s Fisheries DG Speaks at IMO-United Nations Ministerial Conference Side-event

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Mrs. Emma Metieh Glassco will serve as Speaker at the women in fisheries side event to be held on the margins of the Ministerial conference on fishing Vessel safety and IUU Fishing of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations in Malaga, Spain from 21-23, October 2019.

This event, which was driven by the 2019 World Maritime theme on Empowering Women in the Maritime Community, will bring together key stakeholders from around the world to debate issues around the roles and visibility of women in the sector.

At the conference, Mrs. Glassco will deliberate on several issues ranging from gains made under her leadership at national level, regional perspective of women empowerment in fisheries (a case study of Liberia and West Africa), the role of women in food (fish) safety and supply chain, as well as policy recommendations to enhance women participation and visibility in the maritime sector.

The Conference aims to promote ratification of the Cape Town Agreement, a key IMO treaty for safety of fishing vessels. The entry into force of the Cape Town Agreement will help deter the proliferation of illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing, by establishing international safety standards for fishing vessels.

The Conference is intended for ministers, policymakers, senior officials and relevant experts responsible for implementing fishing vessel safety and IUU fishing policies as well as enacting national legislation to ratify the Agreement.

It can be recalled early April 2019, Mrs. Glassco served as speaker at the 3rd World Maritime University’s International Women Conference held under the theme “Empowering Women in the Maritime Community” in Malmo, Sweden. This recent invitation is based on her elaborate presentation and splendid deliberations during the panel discussions.