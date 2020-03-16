Liberia’s First Coronavirus Case is EPA Director Blama

The Liberian health authorities have informed President George M. Weah that the country has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus disease, otherwise known as COVID -19.
The patient is Nathaniel Blama, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, who returned home Friday, March 13, 2020 following a visit to Switzerland.
In view the new development, the Liberian leader will be addressing the nation at 10 a.m. today (March 16) to announce important new measures that the government will be putting in place to curtail further transmission.
The government urges all to remain calm as health officials continue to trace all those the infected person came in contact with, as well as quarantine them for the incubation period of the virus.
More details to come as they unfold.
In God we trust.
No panic!
Our professional doctors will get things under control.
No one is panicking. We knew it would go there. What we didn’t know was when it’d raise its ugly head there. We have confidence in the doctors, but God is priority number one.
The saying goes, “Trust Allah but fasten your camel.” It derives from a word of wisdom told to desert dwellers as a precaution to always make the welfare of their camels a high priority as the desert is a barren land and very inimical to human existence. It further cautions when a desert trekker approaches an oasis or small spot where water is found, he should make sure that his camel is well secured. However, if he becomes careless and lets his camel loose, then he does so at his own detriment because he might not live to spot another oasis like the one he was lucky to find.
So here we are; the first case of the COVID-19 has reached us; are we prepared? Or are we like a desert dweller, who after he spotted the first oasis, the excitement caused him to forget the poor animal that helped him find the spot?
We will trust in God, but at the same time, we should always bear in mind the scriptures say, “Heaven helps those who help themselves.” It also say in other passages, “…people perish for the lack of vision.”
The question was no longer whether the pandemic was or was not going to hit Liberia. It was whether we had adequately mobilized our resources in the most prudent ways to meet the challenges in combating it if it were to occur.
Now, let us see how this president will handle the crisis. For if he can carve huge sums from the national treasury to stage his CDC festivities and other private ventures unrelated to the national welfare, I hope in the same token, he can find the budgetary appropriations to meet the exigencies that are facing the nation at this time.
Was this not a grave situation, it w’ld have been ironic that the czar for protecting our country’s environment carried corona virus, allegedly because he was too much of a VIP to undergo entry protocols. That said, he shouldn’t be stigmatized as this first case, through a high profile individual, will galvanize our preparatory processes and bring home the seriousness of this pandemic.
This virus is not Ebola. The virus has been declared as pandemic, and while its world death tolls are very low in comparison to the Sars virus that was responsible for a worldwide death tolls of 8,000 plus, it has become even more deadly to the world economies. Not only to the world economies , it has caused nations to practice self preservation, instead of the usual practiced of the community of nations joining to fight the virus, it has become a thing of self preservation. Leaving nations like Liberia which has an under development health system to manage on their own. Ebola outbreak time, the community of nations pulled resources through the World Health Organization to fight the Ebola outbreak. This time, instead of the nations be united as the word United is in the words United Nations, it has become divided nations. And that is the single most threat to countries like Liberia . Latest update about the virus have 49 states out of 50 infected. China on the other hand is refusing to come clean about the virus and playing propaganda, while expelling foreign journalists from reporting. At the same time blaming the United States for being responsible for the virus in China as a bioweapon against China. If the Chinese authorities will go this far to misinform its citizens, one can only wonder what is actually happening in China. That is how divided the nations are in fighting this virus. This worldwide division is the most threat to Liberia than even the virus. Well, we all know where Europe stands, facing both the virus and recession. This virus is not Ebola.
Let’s not be like factions of the Republican Party in the US who claim, they don’t believe in science, however are relying on the CDC ( Center for Disease Control), to tackle the COVID-19 Pandemic. At the same time we are praying to our various Gods, let’s us let the scientific community to do their work. Good trained doctors and up to date health care workers are the products of good, advance science.
The COVID-19 cases are slowing down in China, Hong Kong, Korea and some other areas in Asia, due to the drastic measures taken. The guy who just traveled from Europe and is refusing to be tested for COVID-19, should be arrested and forcibly quarantine. The public don’t even know how many people he had been in contact with…..so sad. Let him be fired immediately, and never to hold any high office of trust.
No nation will be interested in our welfare more than how much we are interested in ourselves. Our leaders believe in squandering the nation’s wealth and leaving it up to the outsiders to bring in development. I wonder if they do not know the world is watching and following developments over how our leaders are managing the nation’s resources.
Sixteen 16 bln Liberian dollars and 25 mln American dollars disappeared in thin air upon Weah’s ascendency to power, and all the players responsible for the theft have been left to roam scot-free simply because of either their tribal connections or their socio-economic statuses.
The United Nations invested millions of dollars to stabilize war-torn Liberia. What became the result? The country has again degenerated today to a level where where a growing consensus says it is gradually approaching the brink of another civil war if the outside world does not intervene to prevent it.
Liberia has resources and is very old enough to manage her affairs by now. But instead it continues to find itself among the beggar states of the world. This is so because of the heartless people whom its gullible population often puts at the helm of power.